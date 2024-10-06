'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch's million-dollar empire makes her one of the richest in this field

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch's estimated net worth is $4 million

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Stacey Rusch's successful career at QVC is widely recognized. In April 2024, the television personality announced her departure from the network.

According to TV Deets, Stacey is set to join the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'. For the upcoming season, Stacey—whose estimated net worth in 2024 stands at $4 million—will make her debut as the newest housewife.

Stacey's primary sources of income include her work as a TV host, her strong social media presence, and her ventures in fashion design. In addition to these, she holds considerable assets, such as a luxury home and multiple properties. In addition to her successful career, Stacey has a deep love for animals and the outdoors. As a versatile television personality, she has also worked as a reporter and newscaster.

She is known for her work at QVC, where she rose to prominence as a presenter. She is one of the wealthiest American celebrity reporters, with an estimated net worth of $4 million, living a high-end, opulent lifestyle with her spouse, Thiemo Rusch, and daughter, Arabella Rusch. However, she is currently separated from her husband, and they are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch has ruled TV for years

Stacey is a well-known personality in America, notably in television and fashion. She serves as a TV host, reporter, brand ambassador, and media figure. One of her most prominent responsibilities was as Global Brand Developer for Susan Graver, a best-selling apparel designer on the QVC shopping channel. Stacey has starred in prominent television sitcoms such as Good Day DC, where she plays a lovely reporter.

She also shines on ABC7's Good Morning Washington as a dynamic news anchor who keeps viewers informed and engaged. Stacey is well-known for her yoga expertise, particularly Vinyasa, and her TV career.

Stacey has shared her passion for yoga with a diverse array of groups, including esteemed organizations such as NASA, the White House Athletic Center, and the CIA. Overall, Stacey is a multidimensional individual who has contributed significantly to the fields of entertainment, fashion, and wellness. Her versatility and talent have earned her considerable acclaim and respect.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch flourished in school

Stacey studied at Berufsakademie Mannheim, a prestigious school famous for its thorough instruction and high standards of academic performance. She worked diligently and graduated with a bachelor's degree in science from this esteemed university.

Without a doubt, her time at Berufsakademie Mannheim significantly shaped her academic journey and prepared her for the professional world. Her time at Berufsakademie Mannheim was instrumental in her academic development, providing her with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the scientific field she chose.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch wears many hats at work

Stacey's career trajectory has been dynamic, demonstrating her aptitude and versatility in a variety of sectors. She began her career as a yoga teacher, specializing in Vinyasa, and she instructed students at NASA, the White House Athletic Center, and even the Central Intelligence Agency. However, she eventually shifted her focus to pursue a television career. As a reporter and TV personality for FOX5's Morning News program, Stacey made a name for herself in the industry.

Her captivating demeanor and adept journalism attracted the interest of viewers, resulting in more prospects within the media sector. Subsequently, she joined ABC7's Good Morning Washington, where she excelled as a news anchor and reporter. Stacey solidified her reputation as a respected journalist through her ability to engage viewers and tell compelling stories. Apart from her career in journalism, Stacey dabbled in showbiz as a host of PM Style Thursdays on QVC.

Her vibrant personality and passion for fashion resonated with viewers, earning her considerable fame. Building on her success on television, Stacey became a presenter and Susan Graver ambassador to further her passion for fashion.

Her career has been further enhanced by her excitement and experience in the fashion sector, which has made her a recognized figure in both media and fashion circles. Stacey's professional journey reflects her dedication, adaptability, and passion for fashion and storytelling. Her accomplishments and talent continually impress audiences.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch quit QVC just after joining World of Bravo

In her most recent social media post, Stacey from QVC revealed a significant career change. The shopping network host's decision to quit her position in favor of pursuing a new career in reality television surprised her followers. In an Instagram post in April 2024, Stacey announced her departure from QVC. To share the exciting news, Stacey posted a picture of herself and her dog on Instagram.

In the picture, she wore a vibrant blue co-ord that showcased her toned tummy with a crop tank. The knotted waist of her matching skirt accentuated her hourglass figure. Stacey had her brunette hair laid down over her shoulders in a soft style. She grinned broadly at the camera while holding her puppy by her side.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I’ve made a major life decision, to leave a job that I love, to focus on the most important job of my life, being a Mom!" the star of QVC said in the caption. Although Stacey did not reveal her future professional plans, she ended her post with the words, "I will see you soon!"

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' will return for Season 9 on Bravo on Sunday, October 6, at 8 PM ET/PT. Episodes will be available to view the following day on Peacock.