'RHOC’ star Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband Jim Bellino breaks silence on custody lies about their children

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino and her ex-husband Jim Bellino were married from 2005 to 2018

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Alexis Bellino's ex-husband Jim Bellino is speaking out regarding the custody of the pair's kids! While making an appearance on an episode of 'Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef' podcast, Jim talked about the custody lie about the couple's children: son James and twins Mackenna and Miles.

When asked about claims about not meeting his three kids, Jim said, “That’s a lie. First of all, my son’s in college right now … I saw him today. My twins are staying with me tonight for two days. We have 50/50 custody and as you know, my kids will be 17 next month. They can stay wherever they want.”

Talking of his ex-wife Alexis, the business mogul further added, "I don’t agree with a lot of the things that Alexis does but we’re amicable. We have a great parenting relationship. We respect each other as parents. Our kids stay where they want to stay.”

Why did Alexis Bellino and Jim Bellino divorce?

For the unversed, Alexis Bellino and Jim Bellino tied the knot in the year 2005. The pair pulled the plug on their relationship in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Then, Jim filed for divorce from Alexis and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their split.

“Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship," the pair said in a joint statement at that time.

Was Jim Bellino unhappy with Alexis Bellino's return to 'RHOC'?

Jim Bellino was not totally against Alexis Bellino's return to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' However, the businessman mentioned that he would not return to the Bravo show if he was in her position.

“I don’t think anybody should go on as a friend. You don’t make money, first of all. So no. If she goes back as a full housewife … To go through what Alexis went through this year, I wouldn’t go back but I think, I have my own feelings about how she was edited and how she behaved,” he said.

Who is 'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino dating now?

At the time of writing, Alexis Bellino, one of the ladies featured on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is engaged to Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen. The pair got engaged on August 27, 2024, after 9 months of dating.

John popped the big question to his ladylove Alexis at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Soon after, she announced the great news of her engagement to John on her Instagram page.