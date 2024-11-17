Why The Long Face: Did 'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp's affair with horse trainer end her marriage?

Teddi Mellencamp was married to her husband Edwin Arroyave for 13 years

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Teddi Mellencamp allegedly cheated on her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave with her horse trainer Simon Schroeder. As per a report by The Chronicle of the Horse, Simon was born and brought up in Germany and moved to the United States during his teen years.

On the other hand, when we talk about Simon's love life, he tied the knot with his wife Karli Schröeder Postel in 2019. Karli gave birth to the pair's first child, daughter Lena in 2021. After three years, they added another member to their clan.

According to Daily Mail, Teddi and Simon were unfaithful to their partners. The pair were recently spotted in Florida together for an equestrian event, meanwhile, Karli was in labor with the pair's second child.

"Karli thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she gave birth. When Simon returned, Karli found text messages on Simon’s phone that exposed the affair. She confronted Simon and Teddi about it and they confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again," a source told the media outlet.

The insider added, "Karli didn't tell Edwin when she found out. She was willing to give Simon another chance and stayed with him. But last month, Karli found proof that the affair was ongoing and that it had become emotional. Simon had a history of cheating and Karli was tired of being connected to him. Edwin only learned of the affair late last month when Karli told him."

'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with her horse trainer Simon Schroeder (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

What does Simon Schroeder do for a living?

German horse trainer Simon Schroeder has had several roles in the equestrian industry, including horse trainer and full-service hunter and jumper. He and his wife Karli serve as the founders of Schroeder Sporthorses, a training, sales, and investment show barn situated in Moorpark, Los Angeles.

Speaking of their business, Karli said, “When we had the idea, it was that we wanted to build a family and build a life and have a lot more control. It all started around the idea of wanting to do it differently like build successful horses, but maybe not be at a horse show every single week.”

Simon Schroeder is a horse trainer by profession (Instagram/@simonschroeder85)

Why did Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave split?

On November 2, Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram page and announced that she and her husband Edwin Arroyave were going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage. The estranged couple shares three children: Slate, Dove, and Cruz.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter," she wrote on Instagram.

The Bravo star added, “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave were married for 13 years (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp wants legal and physical custody of the pair's kids

Teddi Mellencamp best known for her appearance on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' has requested primary legal and physical custody of their three children while allowing Arroyave "reasonable and frequent" visitation rights. In his reply, the former CEO of Skyline Security stated that the separation date was November 1 and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.