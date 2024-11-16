‘RHOBH’ alum Teddi Mellencamp has awkward run-in with Karli Postel amid affair controversy

This is embarrassing! The revelation of 'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp's divorce has caused a stir, igniting widespread rumors within the horse show community.

Reports suggest that Teddi Mellencamp allegedly had an affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schröder, despite his being married to Eoyavedwin Arr. The affair reportedly lasted for several months.

Can you guess who she met at the most recent horse show? Oh, the wife of her lover! On Thursday, November 14, Teddi and Karli Postel attended the Las Vegas National Horse Show at South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, according to Dailymail.com. The former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star attended the competition in support of her 12-year-old daughter, Slate.

Karli also took part in the competition. Hailing from Westlake Village, California, she grew up immersed in equestrian life, thanks to her family’s ownership of the nearby Foxfield Riding School. She carried her passion for riding and showcasing horses into college, having concentrated on equitation and jumper rings during the latter half of her high school years.

Karli went to Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, on the East Coast to finish her studies, where she participated in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association outside of her academic pursuits. Recently, her horse, Full Moon Fever, claimed victory in the $25,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby on November 12. Although both women were present at the equestrian event, they allegedly never spoke to each other. However, as they sat in the grandstand, watching the riders just a few yards away, the tension on their faces was unmistakable.

Interestingly, despite filing to have their marriage dissolved since Simon was legally married to someone else, Karli still seemed to be wearing her wedding band on that finger. Yes, that is a weird turn of events in this already bizarre tale of cheating!

Simon Schröeder's wife moved to invalidate their marriage in 2023

After the revelation of Simon's bigamy, the court annulled his marriage to Karli. According to documents Karli filed in Ventura Superior Court in January 2023, she used bigamy as justification for deeming their marriage to be void. The couple had been married on November 18, 2019.

Karli checked the "prior existing marriage or domestic partnership" box in an amended petition for nullity of marriage that was filed on November 6, 2023, citing this as the basis for her request. On February 29, 2024, the judgment to dissolve their marriage was submitted.

Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schröeder had 'months-long affair' as Karli Postel expected 2nd child

After the annulment of her marriage to Simon, Karli learned that Teddi and Simon were having an affair. Despite this, Karli was expecting their second child, who was born in May 2024. The reality star and Simon were allegedly fooling around behind their spouses' backs before she filed for divorce, according to a source.

To make matters worse, Simon's pregnant partner Karli was giving birth to their second child in California while the two were together in Florida. According to the source, once Teddi got caught in the affair, she decided to file for divorce.

Simon Schröeder issued a bowing apology to Karli following the affair revelation

Simon Schröedern posted a photo of the two of them grinning next to each other on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 14, suggesting that he is attempting to win Karli back. He even mentioned her in the post.

Additionally, the image was posted to the Bravo Real Housewives Reddit website a few hours later, when many fans were in shock. Teddi's horse also known as Toad, had been trained by Simon, a horse-jumping specialist.

His wife congratulated Teddi and her husband on Toad's victory at a horse exhibition on May 29. Despite the tension, Teddi still follows Karli on Instagram and even liked the picture.