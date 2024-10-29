'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Review: Despite slow start, show turns out to be best whodunit of the year

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return as lead cast in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' brings back the amazing trio of Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel. It kicks off exactly where Season 3 left us: the murder mystery of Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch).

The season amps up the stakes this season as Sazz's murder is a personal loss for Charles, leaving him to further speculate if he was the actual target. Thus begins a season full of highs, lows, and questions about whether the show still holds the magic of its previous seasons.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is a cozy treat

Season 4 of 'OMITB' does one thing different from previous seasons which makes it special. This time, the trio feels more connected than ever. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have always been an unusual yet strong team of crime-solvers, but in Season 4, they appear to be emotionally connected, genuinely leaning on each other as friends.

The added warmth between the trio serves some wholesome moments which are further amplified by the element of grief. Sazz's death has left a void in Charles's life and he is seen troubled with sadness and recurring guilt. The emotional depth of the characters draws us closer to them while retaining the show retains its witty charm.

Star-studded Season 4 of 'OMITB' makes everything better

'Only Murders in the Building' is known for its guest cameos. Season 4 follows the ritual, bringing some exciting cameos that we didn't know we needed. Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Eugene Levy appear as themselves, as they are cast to play Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, respectively in a movie based on the podcast. John McEnroe's blink-and-miss appearance as himself is also a treat. The comeback of Paul Rudd was a sweet surprise, although the role doesn't do justice to him.

The highlight cameo remains Meryl Streep, who shines in every scene. Her catfight scene with Melissa McCarthy is hands-down one of the best moments of the show.

'Only Murders in the Building' has one thing in style

The Hulu show isn't all perfect. It does have its low moments and Season 4 in particular had quite a few episodes that felt dragged and slow. But the show knows how to recover from slow pacing and monotony. Oliver's separate plotline does feel distracting but the show redeems by bringing the trio back in sync, exchanging hilarious lines and clever quips while solving the murder.

This season does lean heavily on celebrity cameos but the chemistry of the main trio remains strong, retaining the original spark we are used to. If you have loved the show for three seasons, Season 4 is still worth watching. Ample laughs, twists, and heartfelt moments will keep you invested till the very end.

