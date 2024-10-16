Let's talk about that creepy Meryl Streep doll from 'Only Murders in the Building' that's been haunting viewers

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 7 introduced the creepiest villains and they aren't even living beings

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has delivered several unsettling moments. Be it finding Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) remains in the incinerator or Charles (Steve Martin) talking to her in his imagination, the Hulu whodunit show cranked up the chills in ways we didn't anticipate. However, topping them all was Episode 7 when Charles, Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) fled from Arconia to a "safe" house.

In the episode titled 'Valley of the Dolls', the podcaster trio escaped to Charles's younger sister Doreen's (Melissa McCarthy) house in Long Island. While a lurking threat suggested they could be the next victims, what truly petrified them was Doreen's collection of dolls. The house was stuffed to the ceiling with creepy dolls of all shapes and sizes. This included a doll that shared an eerie resemblance with Loretta (Meryl Streep).

Why are the dolls in 'Only Murders in the Building' spooky?

Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to Reddit to share how the dolls were spooky enough to haunt their dreams. One comment noted, "That Loretta doll is terrifying." The use of dolls in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 was a clever nod to classic horror tropes. Many horror films often feature dolls or stuffed toys as creepy, possessed objects that amplify the fear factor.

Since this season pays homage to classic Hollywood, adding these creepy dolls was a brilliant touch, tapping into our timeless fear of these unsettling figures while giving the show a touch of vintage horror charm. While the trio's sole intention to visit Long Island was to evade threat, the creepy atmosphere of Doreen's house suggested that they weren't safe anywhere. The setting was designed to make the trio feel that they were being watched even when they were in a supposed "safe" house.

Patrick Howe, the production designer, went all out for this episode, turning the set into a doll collector’s nightmare. Adding dolls that resemble Loretta and Doreen was an intriguing element, also hinting to the audience that nobody could be trusted.

'Only Murders in the Building' balances horrors with fun

Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Season 4 is undoubtedly the most testing time for the trio. This season, they aren't only solving a murder case, but also running to save their lives from an unknown enemy. Episode 7 of Season 4 marked a peak of terror for the trio as they had to leave Arconia once they realized that they were being watched.

Doreen's dolls added to the horrors but the episode balanced it out with one epic moment in the history of television. Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy got into a nasty catfight that left us bursting with laughter. With just two more episodes pending release, we eagerly await to discover who killed Sazz.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+