Why ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 is turning out to be the best season so far

Fan favorite characters Oliver, Mabel, and Charles return in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 to solve Sazz Pataki's murder

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' on Hulu never ceases to amaze us. Premiered in 2021 with Season 1, the show introduces a new murder mystery each season for the unconventional podcaster trio and neighbors—Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) have to investigate. After solving the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in Season 3, the trio returned for Season 4 to investigate Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder.

While Season 4 may seem like just another murder investigation on the surface, beneath the layers, it offers a refreshing, wholesome viewing experience, setting itself apart from the previous seasons. This season might just be the best yet in this whodunit series, and we’re here to tell you why.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has high stakes

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the trio in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' The death of Sazz Pataki reveals that Charles may have been the killer's true target. Their suspicion only grows in further episodes when they get a note that they are being watched. This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel must not only find the killer but also protect their lives before they become the next targets.

Individually too, things aren't any easier for the characters. Mabel doesn't have a roof over her head and struggles to come to terms that she has no "real" job apart from this podcast. Oliver's troubled long-distance relationship is also all over this season. He misses the opportunity to propose to Loretta in Los Angeles, and spends most of the season, wondering if things will work out between them, or if she has found another man. While they have a killer to find, he couldn't care any less.

Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' rides high on emotions

Steve Martin and Jane Lynch in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The best moments of Season 4 revolve around Charles, who has just lost his friend and colleague. Sazz's death has left a void in his life and he couldn't come to terms with it. Remember the scene where he carefully collects her ashes? He embarks on an emotional journey, where he also subconsciously talks to his dead friend.

Charles isn't just sad, he is also guilty of not knowing her enough, and probably being the reason why she got killed. When he visits the stuntmen bar and learns that Sazz is in pain, he realizes he may not have been a good friend, unaware of such significant details of her life. He tries to make amends for all the sacrifices she made for him. The tables turn when Charles takes Sazz’s place, playing dead for a funeral tradition at the bar.

Star-studded cameos make Season 4 of 'OMITB' wholesome

Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

'OMITB' has a thing for cameos. From Jimmy Fallon to Amy Schumer, each season features exciting guest appearances. Season 4 continues the tradition, but this time, the list of guest cameos is as long as it can get.

The most notable guest stars are Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria appearing as themselves as they are signed by the production house to play Oliver, Charles, and Mabel in a movie based on the podcast. Additionally, we have Molly Shannon as Bev Melon, the producer of the movie. Former tennis star John McEnroe also makes a surprising appearance this season.

However, the most astonishing part was the show's decision to bring back Paul Rudd. His character Ben was killed in the previous season and the trio successfully solved his mystery. This time, he appears as Glen Stubbins, Ben's Irish stunt double. And while we are at it, Melissa McCarthy's cameo needs a special mention. She plays Doreen, Charles's younger sister. She is as weird as her house full of weird spooky dolls. Her catfight with Loretta (played by Meryl Streep) serves up the most iconic TV moment in recent times that's bound to go into your meme trend soon.

In short, this season retains its familiar whodunit structure, but at the same time, it embraces deeper themes without losing its humor.

