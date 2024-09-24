'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 fans surprised by former tennis player's blink-and-miss cameo

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Sazz Pataki's murder mystery in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 gets further intense in Episode 5 as new clues and suspects take up the space on multiple murder boards drawn up by 'amateur' podcaster trio, as Detective Williams call them.

Following the leads, the trio closely works with the production team as someone from the cast and crew of the movie may have killed Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). While the episode contains several remarkable moments, including their confrontation with Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) and Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) re-enactment of the crime, there's a brief celebrity cameo that several fans have missed noticing.

Former tennis player appears in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 5

If you have already watched the episode, you can recall the hilarious scene where Oliver Putnam tries to reenact the murder to test the plausibility of the time frame, while primarily trying to prove that he is too fit for his age. Despite his best efforts, he miserably fails to make the trek in time. As he runs from the West Tower to the East Tower, he gets heckled by someone on the street, all while shouting at the children who obstruct his path. The familiar-looking face ignited a discussion as one of the many fans on Reddit asked, "Who's the cameo yelling at him? I can't place the name!"

Well, Oliver gets a scolding from none other than former tennis player, John McEnroe. The retired athlete has been making waves in showbiz lately, especially with his job as an off-camera narrator for four seasons of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever', while appearing in one episode in Season 1.

Excited fans laud John McEnroe's cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building'

John McEnroe's appearance lasts only a few seconds in the latest episode but it has surely impressed the fans. Someone on Reddit wrote, "John McEnroe was the celebrity cameo I didn't know I needed, incredible!" Impressed with the hilarious scene, a fan wrote, "The way he ran after Oliver" while another fan added, "He cameos so much, I know him better for that than tennis."

Prior to his cameo, the return of Paul Rudd in Season 4 surprised the fans. His character, Ben Glenroy had died in one of the previous seasons. When his murder mystery was solved in Season 3, fans didn't expect his return. However in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Rudd plays Glen Stubbins, Ben's former stunt double.

