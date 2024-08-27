What happened to Sazz Pataki's dead body? 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1 kicks off with gripping mystery

Charles, Mabel and Oliver have a new murder mystery to solve in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The new season of 'Only Murders in the Building' kicks off with a brand new mystery. Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch), Charles's body double was killed in the final moments of Season 3 of the Hulu show, leaving fans on a cliffhanger.

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) remain unaware of Sazz's death for most of Season 4's Episode 1 until Charles realises that something wrong may have happened. Sazz's murder mystery isn't just a gripping investigation for the trio, but also for the viewers who know that she was killed at Charles's apartment and her body has been mysteriously moved.

Podcaster trio finds a major clue in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Charles finds the bullet hole in his kitchen window only when Lester calls him about the note he found about its repair request. It doesn't take him long to realise that Sazz was killed at his apartment. Howard Morris's (Michael Cyril Creighton) new dog leads them to the incinerator where they find ashes with steel plates that belonged to Sazz.

If you noticed, the power suddenly went off at the beginning of the episode when Charles was recording the voiceover for the podcast. Charles and Oliver discussed how the building hasn't had a power outage like that since the building incinerator was in use. This hints that the killer burned Sazz's body under their nose, without getting noticed.

Who killed Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Steve Martin and Jane Lynch in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The debut episode of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has left the trio and the fans scratching their heads. Who killed Sazz Pataki? - This is the burning question of the latest season.

While it's too early to speculate who might have killed Sazz, we can gather that he/she has enjoyed committing the crime. The killer has Sazz's phone who is now texting Charles. "Not your f***ing friend", the mysterious killer introduces himself over the text message.

Could Sazz have been targeted as a way to get back at Charles, or was Charles the primary target and Sazz got killed accidentally? In any case, we know that the killer wants Charles's attention. Not only he has been texting Charles, but also deliberately left a note to Lester on Charles's behalf to fix the window. We wonder if the killer may terrorize Charles with the possibility of being the next victim. With so many questions, we eagerly await the next episodes of the popular Hulu show.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1 is now available to stream on Hulu