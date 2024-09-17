'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Who's hiding at Sazz's paradise?

Charles's dream about Sazz taking him to her 'paradise' leads the trio to a new suspect in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) make interesting discoveries in Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. These revelations cut off some initial suspects while new suspect comes into the picture.

Charles draws a new murder board after he dreams about Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who talks about "paradise". Knowing that this is more than a dream, Charles decides to consider it as a lead even though Oliver is initially skeptical about it. During the episode, they also learn more about Sazz as they visit a stunt bar and also find a secret of the mysterious residents of West Tower.

What does Mabel Mora learn about Westies in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Richard Kind as Vince Fish in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Mabel asks Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton) to watch over Dudenoff's apartment but he eventually bails out. Mabel rushes to the West tower and finds other Westies snooping around in Dudenoff's apartment. Mabel confronts them, asking if they are a part of a cult. This is when Vince Fish (Richard Kind) decides to reveal their big secret only in return for a promise that Mabel won't tell it to anyone.

They reveal that they are participating in illegal subletting of the apartments for cheaper rent. How cheap, if you may ask? It's $200 per month. Vince adds that Professor Dudenoff has retired and currently lives in Portugal. The Westies keep sending him rent every month and he continues to allow them to live at such insanely lower prices. Vince tells Mabel that she can also rent it at $200 a month if she is ready to keep it a secret. Desperate to get a roof over her head, Mabel agrees.

However, she asks about the mystery woman on ham radio who warned them in Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. It turns out that she is Helga, Rudy Thurber’s (Kumail Nanjiani) ex-girlfriend, who is a little crazy.

What is Sazz's paradise in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Steve Martin and Jane Lynch in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The importance of Charles's dream about Sazz mentioning about "paradise" becomes clear by the end of the episode. We get a flashback when Sazz once told Charles about her retirement plan.

She wanted to open up a trampoline park where she could train the next generation of stunt people and she wanted to name it Sazz Pataki Impact Academy. The land where she was planning to build the academy was her paradise.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has a new suspect

Molly Shannon as Bev Melon in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

In the final moments of the episode, we see the trio visiting the same location that Charles saw in his dreams. A signboard on the land says, “Future Home of The Sazz Pataki Impact Academy.” It implies that Sazz was getting closer to making her dream come true.

When Charles, Mabel and Oliver sneak inside a run-down building, they find Bev Melon (Molly Shannon). She is a producer from Paramount Studios who wants to make a film adaptation of the podcast. She points a gun at the trio and threatens to kill them. Bev's presence at Sazz's property gives a new twist to the mystery as the trio will have a new direction to look into Sazz's case.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4 is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+