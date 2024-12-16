Netflix Top 10 TV shows this week: Two thriller shows beat 'A Man on the Inside' to claim top spots

Thriller shows claim top two spots in the list of most trending shows on Netflixin latest week

With several exciting releases before the year's end, shows of various genres are competing to grab the top spot of Netflix's top 10 list. As per the latest data shared by Netflix, thriller shows are dominating the charts, dethroning a chilling docu-series that claimed top spot last week.

Reality shows have also made a surprising entry this week, as two dating shows arrive on Netflix, offering fans some quick fun. Take a look at this week's top 10 shows on Netflix and update your watch-list

10. The Later Daters

Official poster for 'The Later Daters' (Netflix)

'The Later Daters', a reality TV show, made its debut on November 29 with eight episodes. The show is positioned at No 10 with global views of 1.8 million.

9. Arcane: Season 2

Ella Purnell in 'Arcane' (Netflix)

'Arcane' Season 2 claimed its spot in the top 10 list for the fifth week straight. It is at No 9 with a global viewership of 2.3 million against the previous week's 4.2 million. Season 2, released in November 2024, also marks its final season.

8. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

A still from 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' (Netflix)

The 50-minute musical show featuring pop icon Sabrina Carpenter had 2.6 million views in the first week of its release. It stands at No 8 spot in Netflix's top 10 shows of the week.

7. A Man on the Inside

Ted Danson and Stephen McKinley Henderson in 'A Man on the Inside' (Netflix/@colleenehayes)

Ted Danson starrer 'A Man on the Inside' continues to make it to the list of Top 10 shows for the third week. However, the viewership has declined by over 50% in the last week, with a drop from 7 million to 3 million.

6. Is It Cake? Holiday

A still from 'Is It Cake? Holiday' (Netflix)

'Is It Cake'? Holiday', a competition reality show for children, was at the No. 5 spot with 3.5 million views last week. It has now suffered a slight decline by slipping to No. 6 spot with 3.1 million views.

5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

Official poster for 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix's dating reality show 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' made it to the top 10 list this week. Season 3, released on December 4, recorded 3 million views.

4. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

A still from 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey' (Netflix)

The docu-series based on 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey's murder in December 1996 continues to impress fans in the second week of its release. The show was at No 1 spot last week with 13 million views and this week it has slipped to No 4 spot with 4.6 million views.

3. La Brea: Season 1

Chantelle Jamieson in 'La Brea' (NBC Universal Media)

Season 1 of 'La Brea' which aired on NBC in September 2021, is a new hit among Netflix users. The sci-fi show starring Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken had 5 million views in a week.

2. Black Doves

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' Season 1 (Netflix/@ludovicrobert)

British spy thriller drama 'Black Doves' attracted the attention of Netflix users as soon as it premiered on December 5. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw starrer show opened to mostly positive reviews, which reflected in the viewership as well. The show had 10.8 million views globally in its first week.

1. The Madness

Colman Domingo in 'The Madness' (Netflix)

Colman Domingo starrer limited series 'The Madness' has witnessed a massive jump in its viewership this week. The conspiracy thriller was at No. 2 spot raking 9.3 million views. It has now claimed the top spot as the views increased to 13.3 million in the latest week.