'Black Doves' Review: Arriving just in time for Christmas, this Netflix spy-thriller is binge-worthy

'Black Doves' is a British spy thriller drama premiered on Netflix on December 5

Before I begin, let me tell you two things. First, I love spy dramas. Second, I have started to get bored with them. After all, they all seem to be baked in the same mold: spies hiding their cover by having a nice family life, and a sudden mishap forces them back into jobs, navigating through dangers, secrets, and family drama. When 'Black Doves' arrived on Netflix, I was planning to give it a miss. But I am glad I didn't.

On paper, 'Black Doves' may seem like the same old spy drama about an agent juggling between family drama and covert missions. But upon execution, it feels like a refreshing addition to the genre with enough twists that would keep you hooked till the very last frame.

'Black Doves' has a little bit of everything

Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

'Black Doves' revolves around Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a dedicated wife and mother. A few minutes into the series you learn she is a spy working for a shadowy organization called Black Doves. Married to Defense Secretary, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), she has been supplying government secrets to Black Doves for ten years, which are then sold to the highest bidder. Helen has been betraying her husband in multiple ways. Not only she has kept her original identity a secret from him, but she also has a secret lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), who is mysteriously killed in the first episode. Now, on one hand, Black Doves want to protect Helen while on the other hand, Helen wants revenge.

The series wastes no time in diving straight into the major plot, keeping us hooked for the mystery in the first episode itself. One thing I liked most about 'Black Doves' is its ability to insert a little bit of everything. It has got romance, friendship, betrayal, edgy action scenes, and subtle humor.

'Black Doves' isn't trying to be 'Mission Impossible' or 'Jason Bourne' with its chase scenes, shootouts or combats. Instead, it's kept sleek and calculated without overdoing it. Beneath all the chaos, is the exploration of the emotional toll of living double lives. The dialogues are sharply written, elevating the overall binging experience. The occasional humor does make us chuckle during intense moments.

Ben Whishaw stands out in 'Black Doves'

Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

Keira Knightley, the lead star of the show, captures the aching complexity of Helen. She fits perfectly in the role of a woman torn between duty, love, and the moral gray zones of espionage. Her performance is elevated by Ben Whishaw, who plays Sam, a charmingly subdued assassin and her closest ally. He offers grit and an emotional anchor to the thriller plot. He is a man weighed down by past losses but clings to his humanity, and thus, Sam and Helen share a platonic bond rooted in shared trauma and trust.

Amid all the killings betrayals and vengeance, the series also captures the frosty streets, festive lights, and cozy pubs of London. The blend of seasonal warmth and espionage grit actually turns out to be a refreshing change. So, if you ask me, go and watch 'Black Doves' without a doubt. It has a mix of thrills, laughs, and enough sentiments.

All the episodes of 'Black Doves' are now streaming on Netflix