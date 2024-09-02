Netflix Top 10 movies this week: Chris Pratt's comedy film makes surprise return as Mark Wahlberg's disaster stays at #1 spot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is the biggest streaming service, with 270 million users. But what keeps viewers hooked? Every week, Netflix releases a list of its most popular movies. This list not only highlights what people are enjoying but also offers a glimpse into current trends and viewer preferences.

For the second week in a row, the spy comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry holds tight to the number one spot. But there's a new challenger on the block! 'Migration', a fun animated film from Illumination, swoops in at number two, while true crime documentary 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' makes a strong debut at number three. Here's the full list of the top 10 movies on Netflix in the USA from August 19 to August 25.

10. 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' (2021)

Tyler Perry and Iain Armitage in a still from 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' (@spinmaster)

Rounding out the list at number 10 is 'Paw Patrol: The Movie,' making a comeback six weeks after its release. Imagine a city where a team of superhero puppies are the local heroes! Each pup has a unique talent - Chase is a master builder, Liberty is an expert in water rescues and more. You'll enjoy getting to know the entire pack: Chase, Liberty, Ryder, Rubble, Skye, Marshall, Rocky, and Zuma. But when their arch-nemesis Humdinger takes over as mayor, the city goes ruff.

The citizens are in a pickle and need the 'Paw Patrol' team to band together and stop Humdinger's mayhem. Can these pint-sized heroes put aside their differences and work together to save the day? 'Paw Patrol' is back on the list as families and kids can't get enough of the adventurous pups' exciting escapades! The movie's return to the top 10 shows its enduring appeal as a fun, action-packed film for all ages.

9. 'Minions' (2015)

Pierre Coffin in a still from 'Minions' (@universalstudios)

The fan favorite ' Minions' holds steady at the ninth spot after nearly 15 weeks on Netflix. Meet the Minions! They're small, yellow, and super funny. In their movie, they go on a wild adventure to find a new boss. They meet a supervillain named Scarlet, who wants them to steal a crown from the Queen of England! If they succeed, they'll be heroes. But if they fail, they'll be in big trouble! Get ready to let out plenty of laughs with these lovable little creatures as they can't stop but make you smile.

'Minions' has returned to the list because its lovable and hilarious characters have captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. This funny film is a favorite among both kids and adults, solidifying its status as a timeless classic.

8. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

A still from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (@universalpictures)

Coming in at the eighth spot is 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' which is again, a fan-favorite animated film that tells the story of two brothers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi, who are just trying to make a living as plumbers in Brooklyn. But their lives take a wild turn when they're transported to strange new worlds. Mario meets a brave princess, while Luigi faces a scary villain. Can Mario save his brother and the day?

You'll love 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' because it feels like stepping into a childhood dream! With its vibrant colors and thrilling adventure, the film is a joyride for anyone who’s ever played the games or simply enjoys a great story. This movie is also a must-watch because it brings the beloved video game characters to life in a way that's both nostalgic and fresh. With its colorful animation and exciting adventure, it's a fun ride for gamers and non-gamers alike!

7. 'Logan Lucky' (2017)

A still from the movie 'Logan Lucky' (@primevideo)

Returning to the list after several weeks on Netflix at number seventh spot is 'Logan Lucky'. Director Steven Soderbergh hit the mark with this hilarious heist film that flew under the radar. Meet Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), a down-on-his-luck West Virginian who loses his job at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jimmy hatches a plan to rob the Speedway with the help of his brother Clyde (Adam Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keough), and explosive expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig). But things get complicated when they have to pull off the heist during a packed Memorial Day weekend race. To make matters worse, a determined FBI agent (Hilary Swank) is hot on their heels!

Logan Lucky' is back in the spotlight, reminding us that sometimes the best revenge is a perfectly planned heist. Its return to the list shows that this quirky, action-packed comedy has become a fan favorite, with a charm that never gets old.

6. 'Trolls Band Together' (2023)

A still from 'Trolls Band Together' (@netflix)

Dropping two spots to number six this week is 'Trolls Band Together' which continues to charm audiences with its colorful animation and infectious music. The latest installment in the ‘Trolls’ franchise brings back the lovable characters as they embark on a new adventure filled with friendship, family, and lots of singing.

The film’s vibrant visuals, catchy tunes, and positive messages about unity and love make it a hit with both kids and parents. Its appeal to audiences of all ages ensures its continued success in Netflix’s top 10 movies.

5. 'Incoming' (2024)

A still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

Deubting at the fifth spot this week is 'Incoming'. Imagine one night that could change everything. For four high school freshmen, that night is 'Incoming'. They're thrilled to crash a party, each with their secret hopes - Benj wants to win over his crush, Bailey, while his friends aim to become the coolest kids in school. But as the music pulses and drinks flow, the party gets out of hand. Friendships are tested, mistakes are made, and the morning after looks uncertain. Will they make it to school on Monday, or will this night be one to regret?

'Incoming' made it on the list because it's a raw and honest look at the ups and downs of high school life, where one night can change everything. This gripping movie shows how quickly things can spiral out of control, and the consequences that follow.

4. 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

A still from 'The Emoji Movie’ (@netflix)

Dropping down to the fourth spot, ‘The Emoji Movie’ remains on Netflix’s top 10 list with its vibrant and playful world. This animated film explores the hidden world of emojis inside a smartphone, focusing on Gene, an emoji with multiple expressions who embarks on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie’s bright visuals, humor, and relatable digital-age storyline continue to attract a younger audience. Its resurgence in popularity highlights its enduring appeal for families seeking a light-hearted, tech-savvy adventure.

3. 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (2024)

A still from 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (@netflix)

Debuting at number three on the list is 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair'. Widely regarded as one of the greatest underdog stories in football, Steve McNair's journey to stardom is nothing short of inspiring. From his humble beginnings in lower-level college football to becoming a top-notch quarterback, McNair's talent and determination earned him a spot in the 1995 NFL Draft with the Houston Oilers. McNair led the team, later renamed the Tennessee Titans, to the Super Bowl in 2000 and won the league's MVP award in 2003.

After a remarkable 13-year career, McNair retired in 2007. Tragically, his life was cut short in 2009 when he was allegedly murdered by his mistress, who then took her own life. The shocking murder-suicide left the NFL community reeling, and even 15 years later, questions surrounding McNair's death remain unanswered.

2. 'Migration' (2023)

A still from 'Migration' (@netflix)

After the success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', Illumination brings us 'Migration', a heartwarming animated adventure. Meet the Mallard family - Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Pam (Elizabeth Banks), and their kids, Dax (Casper Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal) - living in New England. Mack, a reluctant flyer, is hesitant to migrate south. But when he hears about a group of ducks heading to Jamaica, he changes his mind and plans a family trip. Things quickly go awry, and their safe journey turns into a wild adventure. Now, the Mallards must trust their instincts and work together to reach their destination.

'Migration' is on the list because it's a beautifully animated film that takes you on a wild adventure with a lovable duck family. With its heartwarming story and stunning visuals, this movie is a must-watch for anyone looking for a fun and inspiring film.

1. 'The Union' (2024)

A still from 'The Union' (@netflix)

Holding the top spot for the second week in a row is 'The Union' which continues winning our hearts with its irresistible mix of action, suspense, and romance. We can't help but root for Mark Wahlberg's lovable and hilarious Mike McKenna, a regular guy thrown into the spy game, and Halle Berry's Roxanne, a stunning and fearless secret agent.

With its non-stop thrills, laugh-out-loud moments, and sizzling chemistry, this movie keeps us glued to our screens. It's the perfect treat for anyone looking for a fun, exciting ride, and that's why 'The Union' is the most-watched movie of the week.