'It’s What’s Inside' should have been that rare thing, a good Netflix movie, but it only succeeds in failure

Netflix's 'It’s What’s Inside' follows a bunch of friends whose reunion spirals into chaos with body-swapping adventures

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's an unspoken law in Hollywood that when a group of friends get together, things tend to spiral out of control, and keeping with the tradition, Netflix's latest film, 'It's What's Inside,' also plays out on the same basic premise. On the surface, the film appears to be a typical get-together of friends, but the twist of body swapping does give it an edge. However, the movie clearly lacks the required punch of execution as it continues with a bunch of characters caught in a tornado of mistaken identities and confusion.

As previously said, the film's execution is weak since it appears like the filmmaker does not know how to manage the characters, as most of them come off as caricatures with a failing narrative. The film, marketed as a comedic horror, had its global premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. Yes, it boasts spectacular visuals but is struck down by its plot, which may leave even the sharpest person scratching their heads more than entertained.

A promising plot falls flat in 'It’s What’s Inside'

Brittany O'Grady as Shelby in a still from (@netflix)

The narrative revolves around Reuben (Devon Terrell) throwing a reunion at his lavish estate, where he invites his college friends to celebrate one last night before his wedding. Now these friends have their own set of issues with each other, which I suppose is the reflection of the real world. However, the turmoil that occurs with Forbes's (David W Thompson) arrival is not a reflection of the real world. Forbes is someone everyone is not a fan of and wishes he would skip the gathering, but the tech wiz has some tricks up his sleeve as he not only attends but also brings a gadget. From here, things quickly take a turn for the worst when Forbes suggests playing a game with this device.

Now, don't be misled by the machine's innocent appearance, as it can switch bodies. As the narrative progresses, deep secrets take center stage. The premise has potential, especially with the body switch surprise. However, Greg Jardin, the writer and director, fails to tightly integrate the plot, making it appear fragmented and convoluted. While it occasionally delivers punches and comedic quips, I wish they were constant throughout the runtime.

Excellent acting chops shine in 'It’s What’s Inside'

A still from 'It’s What’s Inside' (@netflix)

The film's unusual premise of body-swapping allows the ensemble to demonstrate their excellence by adapting to each other's personalities with remarkable agility. While character development was not obvious throughout the film, the actors performed admirably with the material they were given.

Devon Terrell's performance as Reuben underpins the plot, brilliantly portraying a guy divided between the joy of an upcoming marriage and the intricacies of his friendships. Brittany O'Grady also shines with her portrayal of Shelby as she effortlessly conveys her anger and resentment. Cyrus is played with comedy and complexity by James Morosini, who expertly navigates his character's contradictory affections for Shelby (Brittany O'Grady) and Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Overall, 'It's What's Inside' had the potential to be the finest film of 2024, thanks to its body-swapping twist and talented ensemble, but the writing falls short. The movie attempts to provide a dish with powerful ingredients like comedy and horror with the garnish of social commentary, but it fails as it tastes undercooked. In the end, I won't say the film is entirely horrible as it can still be appreciated in a humorous manner, making it suitable for casual watching with friends but unlikely to make a lasting effect.

