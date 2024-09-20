Why 'Ted Lasso' actor Brett Goldstein's 'Office Romance' co-star makes his knees tremble

Brett Goldstein has previously shared that he has a huge crush on his 'Office Romance' co-star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are set to star together in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, 'Office Romance'. The news has sparked excitement among fans, especially given Goldstein's past confession about having a crush on the singer. In a surprising twist, it appears that Goldstein's long-held crush on Lopez has finally led to a professional collaboration.

Goldstein's infatuation with Lopez dates back to at least 2019, when he gushed about her performance in the film Hustlers on his podcast, 'Films To Be Buried With'. The 44-year-old actor described the movie as the 'sexiest' of the decade and expressed his admiration for Lopez's scene with Constance Wu. With Lopez recently single after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between the two leads.

Did Brett Goldstein's Public Crush on Jennifer Lopez Manifest a Dream Collaboration?

Brett Goldstein admitted in his podcast that he has a crush on Jennifer Lopez (@gettyimages)

Goldstein's previous comments about Lopez have resurfaced, highlighting his genuine affection for the singer. On his podcast, he marveled at Lopez's scene in Hustlers, saying, "F*****g hell! 50! She's 50! I love her!" He also shared a screenshot of a video featuring Lopez, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji. Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Goldstein's "manifesting king" moment, where his crush has turned into a professional opportunity. Goldstein dated comedian Beth Rylance in 2021, and in 2022 they had split, as reported by The Sun.

What can we expect from the unlikely duo's 'Office Romance'?

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in 'Office Romance' alongside Brett Goldstein (@jlo/Instagram)

As Goldstein joins forces with Lopez for 'Office Romance', he will not only star in the film but also co-write the screenplay with Joe Kelly, as reported by Deadline. While plot details are still under wraps, the casting news has generated considerable buzz.

With Goldstein's comedic chops from 'Ted Lasso' and Lopez's proven romantic comedy credentials, 'Office Romance' promises to be an exciting project. A release date has yet to be announced, but fans are eagerly awaiting more information about this highly anticipated Netflix rom-com.