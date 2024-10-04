'The Platform' was a superb Netflix movie, the sequel will make you want to jump off it

'The Platform 2' is a sequel to 2019 Spanish dystopian thriller film directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

MADRID, SPAIN: The sequel to 2019's 'The Platform' returns to the familiar setup of a vertical prison where food is delivered from top to bottom on a platform, and the prisoners either gorge themselves or starve, depending on the floor they're placed.

'The Platform 2', now streaming on Netflix, sticks to the chilling concept from the first film with certain additions. It introduces two new characters Perempuan and Zamiatin, who share the same floor. The dark and dystopian prison has a strict set of rules, introduced by the master/messiah, which the prisoners enforce at their own will to ensure the fair distribution of food. But these rules come with violent consequences for anyone who fails to follow them.

'The Platform 2' fails to engage like its predecessor

A still from 'The Platform 2' (@netflix)

The film, without wasting any time, delves right into the core plot. Prisoners at the higher level have the biggest responsibility of ensuring that those below them don't starve. But as people break the law, you could sense a major revolution ahead.

Despite retaining the core setting and premise of the original, this sequel fails to leave an impact. The fact that it hammers the same message without adding more depth is truly disappointing. Its attempt to make a commentary on capitalism also fails as the focus shifts to human greed and survival instincts.

Mingling the elements of fairness, punishment, and solidarity, the plot ends up getting muddled in unnecessary complexity. It certainly bites off more than it can chew, and by the end, it leaves you bloated.

'The Platform 2' could have used intriguing character arcs

Milena Smit in 'The Platform' 2 (@netflix)

'The Platform 2' attempts to establish an emotional connection by giving clues about the life of characters before prison. However, none of it evoke interest in us. Perempuan (played by Milena Smit) and Zamiatin (Hovik Keuchkerian) seem interesting at first, but their characters don't carry enough weight to keep us invested till the end.

The dark and supposedly chilling setting doesn't appeal as well. The first film may have been a success among the Covid-19's content surge, but in 2024, viewers demand more, in terms of grandeur, character depth and visuals.

The sequel might be just a walk down the nostalgia path for fans of the first film but others may find themselves yearning for something a bit more substantial.

'The Platform 2' is now streaming on Netflix