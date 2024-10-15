Gwen Stefani has one request for 'The Voice' singer Kay Sibal and it doesn't go down too well

Gwen Stefani urges Kay Sibal not to be 'stupid' as the 'The Voice' singer struggled with her decision between Team Gwen and Michael Bublé

WASHINGTON, DC: The 'The Voice' coaches are well-known for knowing just how to make each other feel uncomfortable. Without the banter we've come to expect from the dynamic panel of influential figures in the music industry, the competition would lose its unique flair.

Their playful shade-throwing remains entertaining, even though it's clear that all the teasing is done in good humor. However, Gwen Stefani's unexpected request for a singer to "not be stupid" was aimed at keeping the participant from being snatched up by her fellow coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAY!! 💜🇵🇭 (@kaysibal)

On Monday, October 14, Michael Bublé became more animated during Kay Sibal's jazzy performance. He pressed his button first, followed by Reba McEntire and then Gwen. Shortly after Snoop Dogg turned, she scatted. The performance was far from flawless; she was anxious. However, her approach was technically ambitious, and her tone was lovely.

Gwen felt she would be the perfect coach for Kay, noting that her "heart is really open." She said, "I know exactly what to do." Meanwhile, Michael believed that he and Kay could collaborate on songs of many genres. He was acquainted with the original artist! Snoop supported Gwen. "I have to get out of the way." Reba then chose to side with Michael. After the intermission, Gwen urged Kay to avoid being "stupid" by making a poor decision, which seemed a little offensive to say to a young competitor. However, it worked, as Kay ultimately chose Gwen. While we believe Michael would have been a better fit for her, we suppose that bullying can affect individuals at all stages of life!

Kay Sibal chose Team Gwen on 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@kaysibal/Facebook/@gwenstefani)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal is a UCLA alum

Based in Los Angeles, Kay is a first-generation Filipino American voice director, musician, and actor. Her favorite musical genres include choir, a cappella, cabaret performances, devised theater, pop music, Shakespearean musicals, and any musical that features live instruments on stage. She earned a degree in musical theater from UCLA in 2022 and is eager to start working and learning more. Circle of Confusion Management is her agent.

Whether it's performing Beatles tunes with her brothers at Christmas, planning a mash-up for her peers' cabaret act, or providing piano accompaniment for her fellow vocalists, nothing brings her greater joy than the opportunity to create art for others. As a first-generation Filipino American woman, her identity is becoming increasingly significant to her every day.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal is a first-generation Filipino American (Instagram/kaysibal)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal has a strong choir background

In Kay's own words, she would characterize herself as colorful, passionate, and sensitive. She spent thirteen years of her life in a children's chorus while growing up in the San Francisco East Bay Area. During that time, she learned music theory, went on summer tours throughout the world, and fell in love with group harmonies.

Kay, who is originally from the Bay Area, got most of her musical instruction and inspiration while growing up in her children's choir (Piedmont Choirs). In her sophomore year of high school, she realized that her choir experience had provided her with the skills needed to succeed in her first position as a music director, where she accompanied and managed the musical.

Since then, Kay has served as the accompanist and vocal director for the majority of the venues in which she has performed, including musicals, her college a cappella group, UCLA ScatterTones (who took third place at ICCA 2022!), UCLA's annual cabaret fundraiser, BruinsCare, and Hundreds of Stories, a theater production she created based on the experiences of immigrants.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal spent thirteen years of her life in a children's chorus while growing up in the San Francisco East Bay Area (Instagram/@kaysibal)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal dipped her toe in acting recently

Most recently, Kay played and served as the voice captain for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles' production of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience. She also enjoys arranging mashups and medleys, playing piano and guitar with pop musicians, and singing in musical theater sessions and demos.

She's working hard to accomplish several goals, including improving her sight-reading skills and confidence as a rehearsal pianist, reducing the amount of time she cringes at her songs, giving candid criticism to her coworkers, and mastering her looping station!

Kay believes theater serves a vital purpose: to help BIPOC and underrepresented populations heal, awaken, and find compassion. In her free time, she enjoys having deep conversations with her diary, friends, and herself.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Kay Sibal recently served as the voice captain for the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles' production of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience (Instagram/@kaysibal)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM on NBC