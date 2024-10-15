'The Voice': Michael Bublé misses out on the one singer he really wanted

Michael Buble regrets not turning for BEYA after 'The Voice' Season 26 singer gets picked by Gwen Stefani

WASHINGTON, DC: Hawaii-based singer BEYA is a full-time artist who occasionally performs Latin music. Michael Bublé may soon realize what he missed out on because of her impressive vocals, especially after she joined a team on 'The Voice' Season 26.

BEYA sang 'Our Day Will Come' in the episode of 'The Voice' that aired on Monday, October 14. Originally a massive hit in the early 1960s, the song is likely unfamiliar to anyone under 50, which may explain why the coaches initially struggled to connect with her audition. BEYA delivered a jazz-influenced rendition of the song, showcasing a solid command of both language and tone. Michael, however, did not turn. We would have turned our chairs from the very first note sung by this native of Hawaii, whose performance of Ruby & the Romantics’ classic was nothing short of magnificent. The version drifted a little from there, but BEYA still displayed a nasty vibrato and a voice that was almost impossibly beautiful.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble feels 'idiot' after not turning for BEYA

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Gwen Stefani turned quickly, ensuring that BEYA had at least one coach interested. Michael explained that his primary reason for not turning his chair was his skepticism about the contestant's adaptability. Michael referred to himself as an "idiot," questioning, "Is she versatile?" He admitted he might be proven wrong by the singer. Meanwhile, Gwen praised the "foundation" of her voice.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer BEYA changed her name to fit her goals

BEYA's musical career started on the Garden Isle, where her creative soul was initially sparked by the beauty of her surroundings. Born in 1999 as Anna Isabell Fernandez, she grew up surrounded by the warmth of her island origin and the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.

Her music and artistic style were influenced by this distinctive blending of cultures and places. Her artist name, BEYA, which is derived from her middle name, Isabell, serves as a reminder that everyone has boundless potential—Be Everything You Are.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer BEYA dropped her debut single in 2024

Through her travels across Latin America, BEYA developed a deep connection to her Salvadoran roots, where she was exposed to tunes and rhythms from all around the world. She started busking in the area in 2022, which reignited her interest and inspired her to return to the United States to pursue music full-time. Her music's heart and soul were shaped by these travels. BEYA, an orchestrator of community and connection, invites everyone to unite via the universal language of emotion and music.

She works to provide environments where individuals may connect, experience, and express who they truly are. "Brighter Than The Sun," BEYA's debut single from 2024, showcases her many interests and life experiences.

