NBC does it again as Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene disrespectfully booted from 'The Voice'

'The Voice' Season 26 viewers barely got to witness the Knockouts from Team Reba

We heard a mix of everything from Miley Cyrus to Frank Sinatra during 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts on Tuesday, November 12. However, whether they hit the mark or not, for several contenders, their performances turned out to be their swan songs.

Team Reba suffered a heavy blow from NBC in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@frankietorresmusic)

Reba McEntire's prepped her 2/3 country group for 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

When Katie O was supposed to face Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene, Reba McEntire found herself facing an unusual Knockout matchup. Was it the position Reba wanted to keep on her squad, even if two of the three players occupied that Country slot? We had limited time to honor our musicians due to the Tuesday broadcast, so this Knockout was not fully completed, unlike the others.

Actually, we only saw one performer, Katie O. At the very end of her performance, Reba told her that she had turned it into a Katie O song and informed her that she had won the Knockout.

Katie O, Frankie Torres, and Kendall Eugene in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@kendalleugenemusic)

Katie O shone in what seems to be a solo performance in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

By choosing to perform a Reba song in front of the Queen of Country herself, Katie O took a huge risk. The choice of 'Turn On the Radio' was excellent as it showcased her lively and fun side. She proved she could rock out while singing country music. Having the original artist there to guide her through the song was a huge advantage.

Based on her performance, Katie O took center stage with confidence. As a seasoned performer, she expertly kept the audience engaged throughout. It interrupts the vocalist in the middle of her performance and feels rather brief. What can we infer from this? Maybe she isn't going to be our favorite. Is it just? No way. What about Kendall and Frankie? Their time on 'The Voice' ended with no fanfare, no final appearance, and no mention of their names. Welcome to television!

Katie O won 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (NBC)

Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene were met with a disappointing ending on 'The Voice' journey

That must be painful. Only Katie, the competitor who advanced, was featured in the night's second three-way knockout. She was excellent, using her charm and vocal prowess to tackle Reba's hit song. However, not getting any airtime at all must be tough. Even though it's common in the Battles and Knockouts, the eliminated singers still find it disappointing when their moments are overlooked.

Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene got eliminated in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts (Instagram/@frankietorresmusic/@kendalleugenemusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.