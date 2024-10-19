Nathan Griffith's wife May Oyola's makes major two-word dig at Jenelle Evans in cryptic post

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has recently faced allegations of allowing her children to vape, leading to an investigation by Child Protective Services. Jenelle's controversial parenting has recently been called into question by May Oyola, the wife of her ex-husband Nathan Griffith

May Oyola, originally from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, currently resides in Las Vegas. She pursued a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Universidad Interamericana De Puerto Rico and attended Texas Tech University. She loves the Philadelphia Eagles and traveling. May Oyola married Nathan Griffith in 2022. She recently took to her Instagram Stories to throw shade at Jenelle Evans She wrote, "I love taking "creepy" and 'weird' pictures of my husband at the gym! I chose to be a "creepy wife" instead of being a CREEPY MOM!" However, she seemingly called Jenelle a 'stalker' and accused her of stalking from a fake account.

Nathan Griffith's wife May Oyola slammed 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans over her parenting (Instagram/@may_mmr11)

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans claps back at May Oyola's criticism

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has frequently faced criticism for her parenting but seems to remain in denial about her choices. Instead of taking accountability, Jenelle fired back at May Oyola after being labeled a 'creepy mom' in May's recent criticism.

Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "'I called myself and reported her myself once' and obviously everything you said was a lie cuz every case l've ever had against me was dropped... good try tho." She further claimed, "I have custody of all my kids for a reason. Keep talking shit and putting me down because I'm the best mother I can be 24/7 and my kids know it."

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans claps back at May Oyola's criticism (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

Nathan Griffith's wife May Oyola was arrested for domestic violence

May Oyola was detained for attacking Nathan Griffith in January at their Las Vegas home. The incident was reported to the police by Nathan's sister, who was on FaceTime with him during the altercation. At the time, Nathan was reportedly under the influence.

Nathan's sister claimed that she had photos and videos of May striking Nathan in the back of his head and emailed the proof to the police. However, the alleged strikes by May that were captured correlated with a lump on Nathan's head. The reality star's wife was charged with domestic battery in the 1st degree following her arrest.

Nathan Griffith's wife May Oyola was arrested for domestic violence (Instagram/@may_mmr11)

What happened to Jenelle Evans' ex Nathan Griffith?

Jenelle Evans' ex, Nathan Griffith, has been bravely battling liver cancer since 2022 while also facing ongoing legal challenges. Recently, Jenelle decided to send their son, Kaiser, to stay with Nathan’s mother, emphasizing the importance of family connections at this stage in Kaiser’s life.

Although Jenelle hasn't shared many details, rumors suggest that her recent actions may be related to Nathan’s declining health, possibly indicating he is in the later stages of his battle with cancer. There are also concerns regarding Kaiser’s safety while in Jenelle's care.