'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans finally reveals what happened after August Keen's 'battery' accusations

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans and August Keen's romance faced jeopardy following domestic violence allegations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans and her beau August Keen recently found themselves in a physical altercation that resulted in a 911 call. Despite the chaos, Jenelle and August seem to be staying together and enjoying their whirlwind romance.

Jenelle recently shared a series of photos with August, confirming their relationship status. The couple smiled for the camera while sitting in the car. In another video, August watched TV while Jenelle's daughter played in the living room. Jenelle has also claimed in a recent interview that nothing could separate them. Jenelle claimed that she and August have been best friends for many years and have argued fewer than five times throughout their eight-year friendship. The MTV star further claimed, "Our bond is so much stronger than one bad night. That night is far behind us and we're just focused on future possibilities."

August Keen and 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans are still together (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

What happened between Jenelle Evans and August Keen?

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' beau August Keen reported called 911 in August, accusing the MTV star of hitting him. During the call, August alleged that Jenelle was extremely drunk and hit him all night. He also claimed that Jenelle was using drugs, including pills and marijuana.

However, he grabbed his stuff and tried to run away but Jenelle followed in outside the house. The police later arrived at the reality star's residence, but August declined to press charges against Jenelle and chose to stay with friends for a while. August has seemingly put the drama behind and moved into Jenelle's house again.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans reportedly hit August Keen (@mtv)

August Keen backs from domestic abuse claims

August Keen has recently attempted to defend himself and Jenelle Evans after accusing her of domestic abuse. He took to his social media and called the incident "old stuff." He further claimed that his accusations of Jenelle hitting him and using drugs were false.

He claimed, "No I was not hit. I have zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations." August elaborated, "I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff. I don't like alcohol because in heated moments, things can escalate. I wanted for the both of us to end the night safely. Thought a mediator at that moment could help us call it a night."

August Keen steps back from his domestic abuse accusations (Instagram/@augustkeen)

How did Jenelle Evans and August Keen meet?

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans met August Keen through her ex-husband, David Eason. August was a close friend of David and also worked as Jenelle's celebrity manager. August has always been by Jenelle's side during her tough times, including supporting her through her divorce from David.

However, Jenelle made her romance with August official in early August, just a few days before the 911 call. She shared a photo with August and wrote, "Dancing with you to Sabrina Carpenter by ourselves will always be locked into my memories thank you for always being my best friend."