'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans finally addresses those CPS investigation rumors

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans is reportedly facing a Child Protective Services investigation following August Keen's 911 call

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has reportedly found herself in legal trouble after her partner, August Keen, called 911, alleging that she had struck him. Although August later retracted the accusation, the Las Vegas police have taken the situation seriously, particularly due to concerns about children living with the alleged abuser, as reported by Us Sun.

Jenelle has since revealed that she recently sent her 10-year-old son, Kaiser Orio, to live with his paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson. She flew to Tennessee with Kaiser, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle explained that she wanted Kaiser to be with his father, but Nathan, who resides in Las Vegas, could not leave the state due to legal issues. Amid swirling rumors, Jenelle has attempted to defend herself against the allegations. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "It's insane how outlandish these new rumors are. Don't believe anything until you hear it from me first 💯... People are just asking to be sued at this point."

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' has long been a controversial figure when it comes to her parenting (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans is a perfect example of a 'bad parent'

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans' has long been a controversial figure when it comes to her parenting, and her latest scandal has only further solidified her reputation as one of the most criticized mothers in the public eye. Often prioritizing her tumultuous relationships over her children, concerns have escalated as her son’s troubling behavior has drawn even more attention

A Redditor recently recalled a moment when 10-year-old Kaiser Orio was spotted vaping. In a candid confession, Kaiser reportedly said, "Yeah, I vape. My mom doesn't like it but she lets me." He added that she prefers this over the alternative of him using marijuana.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans is a perfect example of a 'bad parent' (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

How many kids does Jenelle Evans have?

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans shares three kids with her ex-partners. The reality star was a high school senior expecting her first child, son Jace Vahn. Struggling to balance the demands of parenthood, especially with Jace's father absent, Jenelle eventually handed over custody of her son to her mother, Barbara.

Jenelle's struggles with motherhood were well-documented on the MTV show. She later welcomed her son Kaiser Orion, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley Jolie, 7, with her estranged husband, David Eason, whom she legally separated from in March 2024.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has three children (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans ditches her son for beau August Keen

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans recently took a break from her usual routine to enjoy a getaway with her boyfriend, August Keen, ditching her son, Kaiser Orion. While she was busy sharing sun-soaked snapshots from their vacation, including delightful moments with her oldest son, Jace, and her youngest daughter, Ensley, fans couldn't help but notice Kaiser’s absence.

During Jenelle's family-filled trip, Kaiser was staying with his paternal grandmother, making the most of his own time away. As Jenelle posted cheerful updates about her adventures, the contrast between her vacation fun and Kaiser's quieter stay led fans to discuss family dynamics and priorities.