Ben Rathbun’s cancer claim leaves ‘90 Day Fiancé' fans stunned

Ben Rathbun has been accused of lying to fans on several occasions

'90 Day Fiancé' star Ben Rathbun recently revealed that he had received a shocking diagnosis of stage 4 cancer. The revelation has cast polarizing controversy among fans, with many still struggling to accept the claims. Skepticism is deep-rooted, considering the legal problems he has had in the past for fraud and embezzlement.

Moreover, many are still suspicious that Ben has never shown significant proof or any medical document to prove he has cancer. The backlash on social media continues to grow, with discussions related to other controversial moments from the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise where illness claims were used for sympathy or to deflect criticism. Many have said they need more tangible proof before his claims are taken as fact, considering he has lied in the past.

"Maybe I'm a bad person but this guy was just arrested for scamming a charity. It smells a bit like Mary's cancer. I won't believe it without some proof," a fan said on Reddit. "Ughhhh I hate to be that guy, but I don’t believe anything on the internet either. Especially from these two. They’re both drug addicts and scammers. It’s hard to believe what’s real and what’s not," said another. "Riding that train to Scamsville," commented another.

Ben Rathbun reminds fans of Mary Denuccio’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ scam

Mary DeNuccio had created a GoFundMe for colon cancer surgery that was fake. The page, set up to collect funds for her said cancer surgery, reeled in over $1,000 from fans who believed she was sick. In the GoFundMe post, Mary said she'd been having abdominal pain and was diagnosed with colon cancer, and surgery was urgent.



However, some inconsistencies regarding the diagnosis raised many eyebrows. Later, Mary posted an apology on her social media to explain that her anxiety had led her to jump to a conclusion and announce the cancer diagnosis.

Why was ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Ben Rathbun arrested?

Ben Rathbun was arrested this November 2024 for felony embezzlement. According to blogger Shabooty, Ben was accused of embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000 from the Michigan Lupus Foundation, for whom he used to work. This arrest came after a string of controversies involving Ben, including his past probation violation.

