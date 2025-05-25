From early exit to stardom: These 5 ‘Voice’ contestants prove it's not always about winning the show

'The Voice' has long been known as a platform that showcases and recognizes incredible talent. While many contestants have gone on to achieve stardom after winning, others have found success even after their early exit from the show. These five singers may not have claimed the top spot, but their journeys prove that with determination, there’s no limit to what they can achieve.

1. Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen, famously known for her hit singles, 'If I Know Me,' and album 'Dangerous,' was once a contestant on season 6 of 'The Voice.' Fortunately (Yes, you read that right), the singer was eliminated in the playoffs episode. Later, she opened up on her elimination, in an interview with People, “I didn’t even know what 'The Voice' was. That whole experience kind of kick-started me a little bit."

2. RaeLynn

RaeLynn blew away judges in the blind auditions of 'The Voice' season two with her powerful rendition of 'Hell on Heels', but did not go past the quarterfinals round. The singer is now known for the chart-topping success of her first single, 'God Made Girls,' in 2014, followed by another hit single, 'WildHorse', in 2017, per NBC. For RaeLynn, who was coached by Blake Shelton, there was no looking back. Her most recent 'Heaven is a Honky Tonk,' which released 2 weeks ago, is being loved by fans world over.

3. Loren Allred

Loren Allred turned only two chairs on 'The Voice', appearing in the blind audition in season 3, but her run ended when judges eliminated her during the live playoffs after performing on 'All Around the World'. Even so, her strong singing skills impressed music industry experts, which landed her a role as a background vocal artist for the character of Jenny Lind in the movie 'The Greatest Showman.' The song 'Never Enough,' performed by Allred, became a platinum-selling soundtrack, as reported by Parade. She also sang the song while auditioning for 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2022, where she finished in 9th place.

4. Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith got all four chairs to turn during the blind auditions on 'The Voice' season 9. After winning the show with coach Adam Levine, Smith wrote a beautiful song called 'Ashes' for the 'Deadpool 2' soundtrack. He has not been much in the public eye, but Smith's talent has certainly not faded into oblivion. His recent album, released in February 2025, 'The People's Hymnal', is being well-received by the fans. Even though the songs are not written by Smith himself, "they feel as much as mine," he said later in an interview with Parade. Smith also added, "They’ve just been staples throughout my life, songs that I’ve always known."

5. Christina Grimmie

Christina Grimmie, who placed third on The Voice Season 6 in 2014, quickly found success beyond the show. With over 2 million YouTube subscribers, she opened for Selena Gomez and performed with Allstar Weekend and the Jonas Brothers. Sadly, her rising career was cut short when she was shot and killed at just 22 while meeting fans after a concert in Florida on June 10, 2016, according to Time.