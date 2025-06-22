‘Wheel of Fortune’ player stuns audience with wildly inappropriate guess — even Pat Sajak was speechless

Ever since its debut in 1975, 'Wheel of Fortune' has welcomed countless contestants hoping to win big. However, there have been times when contestants' bizarre guesses have left hosts and contestants speechless. In one such instance, a contestant blurted out an answer so wildly inappropriate that host Pat Sajak was left momentarily stunned. Not only that, but the suggestive answer even left the audience gasping in disbelief.

On the May 23 2024, episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Tavaris Williams shocked the audience with an unexpected, NSFW answer during a 'Toss-up' puzzle. With the category 'Phrases' and the board reading "_ _ _ I T _ E B _ _ T!," Williams quickly buzzed in and boldly guessed, "Right in the butt!" as per NBC Washington. The crowd audibly gasped, and fellow contestant Tyra reacted in disbelief, shouting, "What?!" Sajak also gently responded with a simple "No."

The correct answer was soon revealed by contestant Blake, who guessed, "This is the best!" Williams took the moment in stride, chuckling and admitting, "Much better answer." Soon, while appearing on the May 29 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Williams talks about his "Right in the butt!" moment and the kindness host Sajak showed him afterward. "Pat was the best, he made me feel so great about that at the break. He said, 'You know, we'll find a tactful way of editing it. I don't know how, but we'll do it.'" Williams recalled.

Williams also shared that after filming wrapped, he went home and immediately told his wife what had happened so she wouldn't be blindsided when the episode aired, saying, "I told my wife immediately after, 'I will keep everything a secret except this, this you have to know about. They said they might edit it, but I don't know what it's going to look like." He further added, "And then it was out of sight, out of mind until the world reminded me of what I said." Although his NSFW guess came out in the heat of the moment, Williams assured Kimmel, "I have never used those words in sequential order a day in my life, Jimmy," as per People.

Williams' wild answer is not the only stance that raised eyebrows, as on the Veteran’s Day episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Coast Guard veteran Will Jordan also delivered a hilariously bizarre moment that quickly went viral. Competing under the 'Phrase' category in Round 1, Jordan was presented with the puzzle, "_ _ E / O U R S E F / A / R O U N / O F / A _ _ _ A U S E." Jordan answered, "I'd like to solve," and then proudly blurted out, "Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage," as per Upworthy. The unexpected answer left both the audience and the host stunned.

Jordan immediately realized his mistake and shouted, "No!" Retired Air Force veteran Kitina Thomas quickly jumped in with the correct answer, saying, "Give Yourself A Round Of Applause." Host Ryan Seacrest responded with a laugh, saying, "Yeah, that’s it. Although, Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now." By the end of the Veterans Day episode, Army Reserves vet Chantel Toran won with $13,000, Thomas earned $10,500, and Jordan finished third with $8,000.