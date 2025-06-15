Fans swoon as former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets engaged during the 50th anniversary episode

‘Wheel of Fortune’ recently played cupid on its 50th anniversary celebration as it helped a couple get engaged on the set.

A former 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant recently had a heartwarming moment on the show, which became the backdrop for a surprise engagement. This moment featured Rhea Mathew, who appeared in an October 2023 episode. She was visibly surprised during the show’s 50th anniversary celebration when her boyfriend, Robin, proposed to her on the game show's set. In a video from the game show's segment, host Ryan Seacrest said, "We're celebrating milestones in honor of our 50th anniversary.” Cohost Vanna White shared that Robin had contacted the creators of the show for help with his proposal.

"With Jim [Thornton], we created a bit of a ruse, making Rhea think she was back to celebrate Wheel's 50th." In the footage, Mathew solved a puzzle that revealed the phrase “WILL YOU MARRY ME.” As she completed it, Robin walked through the doors, said, “Rhea Susan Mathew,” and dropped to one knee to propose. Overwhelmed with emotion, Mathew had tears in her eyes and kissed Robin after nodding and saying yes. Seacrest also got emotional as he stated, "Very sweet. I love that we can do that on this show." Mathew also commented on the show’s Instagram post, writing, “AHHH thank you thank you thank you for making this come true,” adding that the gesture was beyond her wildest dreams.

The show has featured many other memorable moments over the years. One such moment occurred when a contestant left the audience laughing with an NSFW response. As per E! News, during the May 23 episode, contestant Tavaris Williams was given the letters “_ _ _ _ I _ T _ E B _ _ T!” to everyone’s surprise, Williams answered the puzzle with “Right in the **tt!” The correct answer was “This is the best,” which prompted a shocked “What?!” from fellow contestant Tyra.

Another one came from the host, Seacrest, back in 2024, as per Collider. During an October episode, he asked contestants Kayley and Caitlyn about their concert experiences. When they shared that they had attended a Jonas Brothers concert, Seacrest, former 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host, asked if they had a favorite member of the band. to which Kayley responded, "Joe," while Caitlyn told her favorite one to be “Nick!” Much to their intrigue, Seacrest quipped, "Kevin is here tonight. Sorry, Kev!" Although none of the Jonas Brothers were actually present, Seacrest’s joke amused the contestants and the audience alike. ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is currently in its 42nd season, which premiered in September 2024.