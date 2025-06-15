‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant nearly loses $60K over an obvious puzzle — but saves it at the last second

In a heart-stopping moment on 'Wheel of Fortune' a contestant’s last-second guess saved him from losing a massive win.

'Wheel of Fortune' entered a new era with Ryan Seacrest as host in season 42, and it didn’t take long for him to witness one of the show’s most nail-biting moments. Pat Ralph, a 41-year-old contestant, had already battled through the early rounds against two others, winning $20,500 and a Caribbean vacation. He chose the “Phrase” category in the Bonus Round, but things got tense when he came within seconds of missing the grand prize after dominating earlier rounds. What shocked viewers wasn’t just the prize at stake; it was how the answer seemed obvious, yet he couldn’t figure it out.

In the Bonus Round, the letters R, N, and E were revealed, and Ralph was asked to select three consonants and one vowel.“C, D, P, and A,” Ralph said confidently, prompting an encouraging “good choices” from the announcer. Soon, the board started filling. Now, the choices that appeared on the puzzle read, “P_C_ A CARD AN_ CARD.” Many fans may have recognized the answer instantly, but Ralph struggled to see it. Seacrest told him, “You have 10 seconds to try to solve it.” Ralph stared at the board, seemingly lost.

Screenshot of Pat Ralph during Bonus Round of 'Wheel of Fortune'( Image Source: YouTube/'Wheel of Fortune')

“Pick a card, and a card,” he said at first, but that was not the correct answer. The audience held its breath. Just as time ran out, he finally said, “Pick a card, any card.” The buzzer was nearly on him, but his last-second guess earned him the win. Seacrest revealed the prize on the card Ralph picked after his final spin, a jaw-dropping $60,500.

The moment quickly stood out as a highlight of season 42, with fans flooding the YouTube comments. One viewer said, "Thank goodness he got that. He almost blew an easy puzzle. Phew." Another viewer joked, "Man, I’m telling ya if he had lost that, he would never have heard the end of it from his friends!" Echoing the sentiment, a netizen wrote, "All of America watching this would have broken their TVs if this contestant didn't get this one. Thank God he got the layup in the clutch before time ran out." A YouTube user pointed out an interesting fact: "Reminds me of the Wheel of Fortune computer game; that’s what Vanna will say before picking the prize card before the bonus round puzzle."

After the show, Ralph told PhillyVoice, "The whole thing was in so many ways a blur, because it happened so fast," Ralph said Friday. "I remember I was so excited and couldn't believe it, and just started jumping up and down, yelling at Ryan, and then hugging my fiancée. I think the thrill of solving it right before the buzzer was exhilarating."