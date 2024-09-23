'Matlock is off the hook': CBS's non-reboot has fans clamoring for more

Developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, CBS's 'Matlock' is a legal drama that follows the struggle of an aged woman reviving her law career

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The premiere of the highly anticipated 'Matlock' hitting CBS on Sunday, September 22, has left fans begging for more. The revival of the 1986 series with the same name, 'Matlock', stars Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, and it is evident from the first episode that she knows her moves.

The first episodes began by introducing Madeline as an elderly widow in desperate need of a job to pay off her late husband's obligations; nevertheless, by the end of the episode, viewers were gripped by a sudden turn of events, making the wait for the next episodes the toughest.

Fans express their love for 'Matlock'

A promotional still from 'Matlock'(@cbs)

As soon as the first episode of 'Matlock' made its premiere, fans were quick to express their opinions on X.

A fan said, "Wowohwow! 'Matlock'!!! That ending was a cliffhanger. Did not see that coming. Bates is excellent in 'Matlock'. It’s gonna be a white-knuckled series. Tune in."

Wowohwow! #Matlock!!! That ending was a cliffhanger. Did not see that coming. Bates is excellent in Matlock. It’s gonna be a white knuckled series. Tune in. — Btrswet (@Btrswet) September 23, 2024

Another added, "Just finished the pilot of the 'MATLOCK' reboot and it was delightful! I hope they can keep it up."

Just finished the pilot of the MATLOCK reboot and it was delightful! I hope they can keep it up. — Evaine 🇨🇦 (@MetEvaine) September 23, 2024

"I loved it," another commented.

A fan raved about the premiere and said, "The series premiere of 'Matlock' was FANTASTIC! The twist at the end!!!"

The series premiere of #Matlock was FANTASTIC! The twist @ the end!!! 👏 — R🎃B 🥥🌴 (@GoodTimeCC) September 23, 2024

Kathy Bates is winning hearts as Madeline Matlock in 'Matlock'

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (@cbs)

Bates's extraordinary acting chops are also winning fans's hearts with many raving about her screen presence.

A fan said, "Just watched CBS' new procedural, 'Matlock'. Bangin'! It's superb! Kathy Bates is utterly winning - smart and effective, kind and funny. Production is top quality. Characters - dimensional. The story is complex but always credible. Watch this show. Next: Oct 17."

Just watched CBS' new procedural, "#Matlock." Bangin'! It's superb!.Kathy Bates is utterly winning - smart and effective, kind and funny. Production is top quality. Characters - dimensional. Story is complex, but always credible. Watch this show. Next: Oct 17 pic.twitter.com/Edg1JoUKGl — Marty Perlmutter (@stillhigher) September 23, 2024

Another said, "Kathy Bates in Matlock is AWESOME! CBS seems to bag the best writers."

Kathy Bates in Matlock is AWESOME! CBS seems to bag the best writers. — The Gay Swami @thegayswami.bsky.social (@TheGaySwami) September 23, 2024

Raving about Bates' acting another said, "Kathy Bates was amazing in the new 'Matlock'. Everything she's in is gold. Can't wait to watch more."

Kathy Bates was amazing in the new #Matlock



Everything she's in is gold. Can't wait to watch more. pic.twitter.com/RyaWPhK9LO — Laura Pittman (@LOORaPittman) September 23, 2024

"I am not much on network TV shows but I wanted to see how they rebooted 'Matlock' I am hooked. I’ll give it a few episodes," said a fan.

I not much on network tv shows but I wanted to see how they rebooted #matlock I am hooked. I’ll give it a few episodes. — Patti Priddy (@chattie) September 23, 2024

A fan added, "A delightful legal drama with plenty of charm. Bates is a standout, the cast is excellent, & the weekly cases promise to be satisfyingly juicy. If you're missing a "Good Wife"-style fix, this could hit the spot—& toss you a hard candy for good measure."

A delightful legal drama w/ plenty of charm. Bates is a standout, the cast is excellent, & the weekly cases promise to be satisfyingly juicy. If you're missing a "Good Wife"-style fix, this could hit the spot—& toss you a hard candy for good measure. #Matlock #Bates #MustWatchTV pic.twitter.com/7pZ2vjSycc — Lorrence (@cryptho2000) September 23, 2024

'Matlock' trailer

Matlock will have a routine timeslot from Thursday, October 17, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.