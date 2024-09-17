Who stars in 'Matlock'? 'The Office' actress is all set to lead the much-awaited reboot

Based on the hit series of the same name, 'Matlock' is developed by Jennie Snyder Urman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 2024 is the year of reboot, as after the successful remake of 'Presumed Innocent,' 'Time Bandits,' and many more a new reboot is on the horizon as 'Matlock' is returning to the small screen after 28 years on CBS after a sneak peek on Sunday, September 22, before its timeslot premiere on Thursday, October 17.

The reboot version will include Kathy Bates as the lead, who will essay the role of Madeline Matlock and, of course, display her extraordinary investigative skills in the show. If you plan to watch 'Matlock,' let us first look at the show cast and characters who are all set to entertain you.

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock

Kathy Bates will portray Madeline Matlock's principal role in 'Matlock.' Bates, an esteemed actor, debuted in 1971 with 'Taking Off,' where she is credited as Bobo Bates. She received significant acclaim for her Academy Award-winning performance in 'Misery' in 1990.

Since then, she has appeared in many projects, cementing her position as a talented actor in the entertainment profession. Bates has also garnered several awards, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. Amongst her most notable acting projects are 'P.S. I Love You,' 'Valentine's Day,' 'Krystal,' The Office,' and others.

Skye P Marshall as Olympia

Skye P Marshal will take on the part of Olympia in 'Matlock.' Born and raised in Chicago, the gifted actress has studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the Broadway Dance Center. Marshal's first credited acting role came in 2016 with 'Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.' The same year she also appeared in 'Misconduct.'

Since then, she has slowly and steadfastly built a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her most significant acting projects include, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'To Live and Die and Live,' 'Coup!' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' among others.

Jason Ritter as Julian

Jason Ritter will portray the character of Julian in 'Matlock.' Ritter, who was born on February 17, 1980, hails from acting ancestry, as he is the grandson of performers Tex Ritter and Dorothy Fay. Ritter made his acting debut at age 10 in the 1990 television film 'The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story.'

At the age of 19, he appeared in the 1999 film 'Mumford.' Ritter got considerable appreciation for his performance in 'Joan of Arcadia' in 2003. His other significant acting projects include 'The Wicker Man,' 'The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll,' 'The Perfect Family,' 'The Big Ask,' and 'Embers,' among others.

David Del Rio as Billy

David Del Rio will bring life into the character of Billy in 'Matlock.' Del Rio made his acting debut in 2008 with an episode of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.' He made his cinematic debut with 'Pitch Perfect' in 2012. Del Rio also has opened a production firm with his wife Katherine producing its debut picture, 'The Big Feed.'

His other prominent acting appearances include 'The Baker and the Beauty,' 'Grease: Live,' 'Resident Advisors,' and others.

Leah Lewis as Sarah

Leah Lewis will play the part of Sarah in 'Matlock.' At a very young age, Lewis began acting in commercials and after her family relocated to Los Angeles, she starred in 'Fred 3: Camp Fred' in 2012. She also auditioned for the fourth season of 'The Voice' but unfortunately was not selected.

Later in 2015, she starred in 'Best Friends Whenever' and won her first significant role in 2012 with Netflix's 'The Half of It.' Since then, she has appeared in various acting projects like 'The Tiger's Apprentice,' 'Nancy Drew,' 'Batwheels,' and 'It's Pony,' among others.

