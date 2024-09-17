Where are the OG cast members of 'Matlock' now? Here's what we know

Created by Dean Hargrove, the Legal drama 'Matlock' had a dream run from March 3, 1986, to May 7, 1995

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The acclaimed television series 'Matlock' concluded its dream run in 1995, but fans remember the mystery courtroom drama for its captivating narrative and talented ensemble cast. The creative brainchild of Dean Hargrove, 'Matlock', follows Ben Matlock (Andy Griffith), a criminal defense attorney who uses unconventional methods to defend clients who seem to be beyond hope.

With a reboot dubbed 'Matlock' scheduled to debut with a sneak peek on Sunday, September 22, and a primetime premiere on Thursday, October 17 on CBS, you must be curious to know what is going on with the show's original cast. So, let's look at what the iconic stars of 'Matlock' are up to these days.

Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock

Andy Griffith portrayed the main character Ben Matlock in 'Matlock' (@abc, youtube/@celebritysnap )

Andy Griffith portrays the main character, Ben Matlock, in the series for a total of 181 episodes from 1986-1995. Following his portrayal of the lead character, Matlock, Griffith undertook a diverse array of roles. Griffith was a humorous antagonist in the 1996 spy film parody 'Spy Hard' and also starred in the 2001 film 'Daddy and Them.' He also appeared in Brad Paisley's music video 'Waitin' on a Woman' in 2008.

To further his stellar reputation, the actor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 and was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007. Griffith passed away from a heart attack at his residence on Roanoke Island in Manteo, North Carolina, on July 3, 2012, at the age of 86. Fans still remember and revere Griffith for his iconic role in 'Matlock.'

Nancy Stafford as Michelle Thomas

Nancy Stafford portrayed the character of Michelle Thomas in 'Matlock' (@nbc, youtube/@momentschannel)

Nancy Stafford portrayed the character of American lawyer Michelle Thomas from Season 2 to 6. Stafford proceeded to have a great career after the conclusion of 'Matlock' and appeared in internationally recognized projects.

Stafford has been on various television programs, including 'Babylon 5,' 'Judging Amy,' 'The Mentalist,' and 'Scandal.' Moreover, Stafford appeared in films such as 'I'm Not Ashamed,' 'Christmas with a Capital C,' 'Season of Miracles', and others. In addition to her acting career, Stafford has been married to Larry Myers, a pastor, since 1989.

Julie Sommars as Julie March

Julie Sommars essayed the character of Julie March in 'Matlock'

(@nbc, YouTube/@theabundantworld)

Julie Sommars portrayed the district attorney Julie March, who becomes a close friend of Ben Matlock. Following the successful release of 'Matlock', Sommars entered politics, serving as a public member of the California Judicial Performance Commission from 1999 to 2000.

From 2000 to 2003, she served as a public member of California's Board of Governors. She presently resides in California with her husband, John Karnes.

Clarence Gilyard Jr. as Conrad McMasters

Clarence Gilyard Jr. portrayed the character of Conrad McMasters in 'Matlock' (@nbc, youtube/@celebritysnap )

Clarence Gilyard Jr. brought to life the character of Conrad McMasters, Ben's second private investigator, a former deputy sheriff, and rodeo rider. Gilyard Jr. had a great career after playing Conrad McMasters on the television series Matlock.

He has been in productions such as 'Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire,' 'The Sector,' 'A Matter of Faith,' and 'Left Behind: The Movie,' among others. Gilyard, 66, died on November 23, 2022, in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a protracted illness.

Daniel Roebuck as Cliff Lewis

Daniel Roebuck brought to life the character of Cliff Lewis in 'Matlock'

(@nbc, YouTube/@celebritysnap)

Daniel Roebuck portrayed Cliff Lewis, Matlcoks' final colleague, and private investigator who graduated from law school. After Matlock, Daniel Roebuck pursued a broad acting career in television and movies. He became well-known for his work on series such as 'Lost' and 'The Walking Dead.'

Roebuck has appeared in films such as 'Agent Cody Banks,' 'Soaked in Bleach,' 'Miracle at Manchester,' and 'Terrifier 3.'