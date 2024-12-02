'Mama June: Family Crisis' star June Shannon's family road trip to Colorado hits major snag

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star June Shannon survived a car spinning out of control with minor injuries during her family road trip to Colorado

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Mama June Shannon recently embarked on a road trip with her family, documenting their journey through a series of videos shared on her social media. However, the reality star recently shared an update after experiencing a nightmare.

June shared a video on TikTok and Instagram, revealing that she had finally returned home to Georgia after more than 28 hours of driving. She had been visiting her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, in Colorado, as June and Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird were both missing her deeply. However, their return journey turned out to be quite memorable. In the video, she revealed that the car's speed got out of control due to the snow, and they were rear-ended in Tahoe. Fortunately, both June and Pumpkin survived the accident and made it home safely. They didn't suffer any major injuries, but they did get bruised up. She wrote in the caption, "We made home... Missouri thanks for the crazy memories."

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Mama June Shannon faces nightmare (Instagram/@mamajune)

Who all joined Mama June on her road trip?

Mama June and her family have recently reconnected with each other in a way they never had before. The reality star was joined by her husband, Justin Stroud, granddaughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth aka Katie P, and her daughters, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird as well as Jessica Shannon.

The Shannon family had a blast during their 25-hour trip, making multiple stops along the way to eat and rest. To make the journey even more memorable, June and her family stopped for a fun snowball fight. They notably visited the zoo to see Christmas lights in Denver.

Mama June claims Honey Boo Boo has new car amid money woes

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has been in a financial crisis and had to ask her followers for $35,000 to cover her college tuition fees. However, the money woes seemed to have disappeared. Mama June revealed that Honey Boo Boo has purchased a new luxury Lexus.

June was in Colorado to pick up her old car back to Georgia. The WETv show star's latest purchase came after she was gifted a customized pink Honda during her 2023 graduation despite not having a driver's license. Honey Boo Boo was thrilled with the gift but appreciated her family's gesture.

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Honey Boo Boo received a Honda as her graduation gift (Wetv)

Will 'Mama June: Family Crisis' return for a new season?

'Mama June: Family Crisis' is expected to return for a new season in 2025. Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird recently took to her Instagram Live to share about the future of the franchise. She claimed during the live that she had heard from "a little birdie" that the show was not coming back until March or April. The viewers have to wait for a few more months to catch up on Shannon's family drama.

However, the new season might document the dramatic custody battle between Mama June and Michael Cardwell for Anna Cardwell's daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth. Viewers can also expect to dive into the drama surrounding Pumpkin and her husband, Josh Efird's split. They parted ways after six years of their marriage and Pumpkin reportedly started dating Josh's cousin, Darrin Kitchens.