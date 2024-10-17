Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin sparks engagement rumors with ex-husband’s abusive cousin Darrin Kitchens

Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin and Darrin Kitchens are allegedly engaged and are "planning a wedding"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, daughter of reality star Mama June, appears to be heading down the aisle with her new boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens who happens to be the cousin of her ex-husband, Josh Efird. The couple first made headlines in August when they shared photos from a Zach Bryan concert just a week after Pumpkin filed for divorce from Josh. Now, it seems their romance is blossoming rapidly as engagement rumors begin to circulate.

A TikTok video, shared by someone claiming to be close to the family, featured a photo of Pumpkin and Darrin kissing in Vegas, igniting engagement rumors. The post hinted at wedding plans, suggesting that Mama June may have even confirmed the news.

While Pumpkin appears to be moving quickly, much like her mother, who is often criticized for jumping from one relationship to another, it’s worth noting that Darrin comes with a troubled past. His ex-wife, Ariel Mitchell, has accused him of emotional and mental abuse toward their 11-year-old daughter and alleged infidelities during their marriage. Notably, reports indicate that Pumpkin is aware of these allegations but seems undeterred.

A Tiktok video hints at Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon and her boyfriend Darrin Kitchens's engagement (TikTok/@mamajune)

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon and Darrin Kitchens's engagement might just be a storyline

With no official confirmation from Pumpkin or Darrin, and Mama June staying silent, many wonders if this engagement is merely a ploy to boost ratings for the upcoming season of 'Mama June: Family Crisis'. Networks focusing on reality TV content often milk real-life events to keep their shows relevant and engaging for viewers. With Season 6 wrapping up this year, Pumpkin’s relationship and engagement story could secure her more screentime in the upcoming season.

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon's relationship and engagement story could secure her more screentime on the show (Facebook/@Lauryn Mychelle Shannon)

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon's divorce from her ex-husband Joshua Efird was finalized astonishingly soon after their split

Pumpkin wed Joshua in 2018, and the couple shares four children: Ella, 6, Bentley, 3, and twins Sylus and Stella, 2. However, after six years of marriage, Pumpkin filed for divorce on August 2, and the process was finalized just a month later in September. Interestingly, the divorce was resolved much quicker than expected, suggesting the couple may have already reached an agreement beforehand, despite having separated only a month earlier in July, a timeline which would typically take longer to finalize.

According to court documents, the former couple stated their relationship was “irretrievably broken” and had already agreed on “all issues of divorce, custody, visitation, child support, division of property, alimony, and division of debt” at the time of filing. Despite the split, they have chosen to co-parent, as Pumpkin frequently shares photos of Joshua with their children on Instagram. It seems the former couple is maintaining amicable terms despite their separation.

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon filed for divorce on August 2 from ex-husband Josh Efrid (Instagram/@pumpkin)

Did Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon cheat on her ex-husband, Joshua Efird?

With the divorce finalized, rumors surfaced about Pumpkin cheating on Joshua, especially since she went public with her romance with Darrin just a week after filing for divorce. Some speculate that Pumpkin and Darrin were involved as early as April, around the time of Josh’s grandmother’s passing. There were also rumors linking Pumpkin to a tattoo artist. However, there have been no confirmations of Pumpkin’s infidelity, nor any indication that it impacted their divorce.