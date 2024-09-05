Are Lauryn Efird and Darrin Kitchen still together? 'Mama June' star plays coy about relationship status

'Mama June' star Pumpkin has been dating Darrin Kitchen, who is her ex-husband Josh Efird's cousin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird has reportedly parted ways from her new boyfriend, Darrin Kitchen. Pumpkin began dating Darrin following her separation from her estranged husband, Josh Efird. The reality star previously surprised her followers by making her romance with Darrin public.

The reality star shared a cozy photo with her new beau on social media. The couple attended a Zach Bryan concert sporting matching outfits and hugged each other while posing for the cameras. Darrin shared the same photo with the caption, "The greatest risk in life is not taking one at all. So thankful for you!!!" However, after making her relationship official, Pumpkin seemed to hint that she and Darrin had parted ways. The reality star updated her Facebook status from 'in a relationship' to 'single,' and Darrin has also changed his status to 'single.' Pumpkin previously made a significant social media change by dropping her last name Efird and adding Shannon after her split from Josh. Aside from these updates, Pumpkin has yet to comment on her recent breakup.

'Mama June' star Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird has updated her relationship status (Facebook/@laurynmychelle.efird)

'Mama June' star Lauryn Efird slams Darrin Kitchen's ex-wife for cyberstalking

'Mama June' star Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird recently took a dig at her new beau Darrin Kitchen's ex-wife, Ariel Mitchell, and accused her of cyberstalking. Pumpkin posted on Facebook, "They don't like you but boy do they be watching."

The reality star's accusation followed Ariel's allegations that Darrin had willingly abandoned their child and subjected their 11-year-old daughter to emotional and mental abuse. She also alleged that Darrin cheated on her with multiple women and claimed that Pumpkin was aware of these affairs, as Darrin is Josh Efird's cousin.

'Mama June' star Lauryn Efird slams Darrin Kitchen's ex-wife for cyberstalking (Instagram/@pumpkin)

Darrin Kitchen takes a dig at Lauryn's ex-husband Josh Efird

Darrin Kitchen and Josh Efird are cousins, and there were rumors that Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird had cheated on her ex-husband. Despite these rumors, Pumpkin has openly showcased her new relationship with Darrin through a series of social media posts.

However, it was also rumored that Josh was dating a pregnant girl named Keely, and that Darrin might be the baby's father. Darrin, visibly upset, took to social media to address the speculation, posting, "Yes I'm fckin with you bm this summer idc go fw mine🙄."

Darrin Kitchen takes a dig at Lauryn's ex-husband Josh Efird (Facebook/@darrin.kitchens.7)

'Mama June' star Lauryn Efird's beau Darrin Kitchen enjoys a family outing

'Mama June' star Lauryn Efird enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Darrin Kitchen, despite it lasting only a few months. The reality star appeared to take the relationship seriously, introducing Darrin to her family as her new boyfriend shortly after her split from Josh Efird.

The reality star enjoyed a Las Vegas trip with Darrin and Mama June, Justin Stroud, along with her friends. June also shared a video where she joked that Darrin was a new stepdaddy to Pumpkin's kids hinting that he has already met daughter Ella Grace, son Bentley Jameson as well as twins.