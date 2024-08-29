Honey Boo Boo Home Drama: ‘Mama June’ star sets record straight on housing saga

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo slams critics who blame her beau Dralin Carswell's criminal record for their housing crisis

DENVER, COLORADO: 'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has recently addressed and dispelled rumors about her housing situation. Honey Boo Boo recently revealed that she was on a brick of being homeless and begged her followers for help. Honey Boo Boo is still searching for a new rental home in Denver where she can move in with her beau, Dralin Carswell. The reality star also revealed that her numerous applications for a new place have been rejected, which has led to various surprising rumors

However, Honey Boo Boo recently shared a TikTok video to address and dismiss the criticism surrounding her current situation. She also refuted claims about having a 'bad rental history'. Honey Boo Boo insisted that she was telling the truth and noted, "I keep hearing people say that we have bad rental history, and that’s why we can’t get a new home. That’s just not true." She explained, "The only reason we're not renewing our lease is that we need a bigger yard for our dogs, and no, I’m not getting rid of them! We also want to be in a better area, and the parking situation here is a hassle." Honey Boo Boo addressed her critics, saying "But y’all keep talking—I love to hear it! 🤣 I may tell you a story, but I never tell you a lie 🤌🏻!"

Honey Boo Boo slams accusation of Dralin Carswell's criminal record leading to housing crisis

Honey Boo Boo's housing situation has sparked rumors that Dralin Carswell's criminal record might be behind their crisis. However, the reality star rejected these claims and remarked, "Why would I lie about something so simple when I could just tell the truth?" She added, "Since this is now a hot topic, let me clarify: No, we did not get denied for the home because of Dralin’s criminal record.' She added, "We were denied for the reason I already shared with everyone—I have no reason to lie!"

'Mama June' star shared a series of rejected rental applications that explicitly mentioned Dralin's credit score and student loan as reasons for the denials. Dralin has a history of serious crimes, including a charge of statutory rape. He completed a pretrial diversion program, which led to the dismissal of a separate charge related to making a false statement to law enforcement. He was also arrested after a three-mile police chase, during which officers allegedly discovered marijuana and an illegal firearm in his possession

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo begs for her fans' help to avoid being homeless

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo recently reached out to her followers for assistance in finding a new rental home. The reality star warned that she could soon be homeless if a new place isn’t secured soon. In a TikTok video, she claimed that she was "starting to freak out" as the deadline to find a new home was quickly approaching.

She said, "I need help to find us a house. I have went through multiple realtors, nothing has worked out. Literally, I have searched high and low all over Denver and nothing has worked out..." The reality star further noted, "Literally, I’m willing to drive two hours to school at this point. I just need a house, ok? I need a house and I don’t need it to break my pockets because I still have to pay for school."

'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo disappointed after her rental application gets denied

Finding a rental place has never been an easy task for 'Mama June' star Honey Boo Boo due to her high demands and credit score. She initially faced difficulties securing a place when she moved to Denver last year. At the time, the reality star faced multiple rejections because she was looking for a rental apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The rent exceeded $2,000, which was another challenge for Honey Boo Boo given her 'zero credit' score. Frustrated by the continuous rejections, she was left disappointed until her beau, Dralin Carswell, stepped in to help. They eventually secured their dream apartment using Dralin's credit card. However, the situation has changed; Dralin now has student loans on his credit, with the balance exceeding $20,000.