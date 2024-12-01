'MAFS' stars Allen Slovick and Madison may not survive move-in drama

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 couples' honeymoon is over and they now enter the real world together. The Lifetime show couples gear up to move in together to explore their relationship but Madison and Allen Slovick seemingly would not stay together for long. The preview of the upcoming episode showed the couples having fun and exploring the tough side of living together while Allen was shown alone in the pool.

Although it was a quick glimpse at him, the Lifetime show's fan account posted a photo of him confirming that he was alone. Madison notably went out for a happy hour and apparently stayed out more than three hours leaving her husband alone on the first day of living together.

Allen and Madison's romance had a great start but the latter was seemingly hiding her true feelings about her husband. Allen is totally the opposite of Madison's type and she has finally got candid about the issue which has jeopardized their marriage. The duo had an awkward conversation where Madison confessed about her lack of attraction for him. She also suggested to him what he could change in his personality to make their relationship work raising a huge red flag.

'MAFS' star Madison criticizes Allen Slovick's look

'MAFS' star Madison has recently gotten real about her type and why she doesn't want to have a physical relationship with her husband, Allen Slovick, anytime soon. The reality star insulted Allen's look and slammed him for wearing loud outfits. She claimed that she didn't like Allen's look and hoped that he would change for her.

Madison also suggested that Allen looked like "a mess" and wasn't trying to impress her at all. She embarrassed Allen claiming that she loved gym freaks and claimed that she wanted a man who could take care of himself. David Trimble is notably Madison's type and there are speculations that they would end up being together.

'MAFS' star Allen Slovick slams Madison's 'offensive' comment

'MAFS' Season 18 star Allen Slovick has recently appeared on the After Party session of the Lifetime show and reflected on Madison's insult about his look and personality. Allen definitely handled the criticism like a true gentleman at the time but he has recently gotten real about his feelings. He claimed that there was one thing he found "offensive" during their whole awkward conversation.

Allen elaborated on the scene and confessed that the conversation didn't hurt him. However, he noted that one comment struck a nerve adding, "For somebody to offend me... to hurt me, it has to come from somewhere deep." The Lifetime show star added, "I think the most offensive thing was 'A guy that takes care of himself.'"

Allen Slovick receives compliment from 'MAFS' alum Sonia Granados

'MAFS' alum Sonia Granados has been watching Season 18 and shared her thoughts about Madison's comment about Allen Slovick. She claimed that she didn't agree with Madison's 'type' comment and that Allen is a man "every grown woman wants." Allen was left surprised by the support and shared a screenshot of the former star's comment on his social media.

He wrote, "Wow. Never would have thought that this would be the perception of my goofy a** self." The Lifetime show star added, "Very honored and flattered."

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.