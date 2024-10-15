'MAFS' Season 18 newbie Allen Slovick's 'needs' might send love fleeing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is back, ready to make history once again. However, given the streak of unsuccessful marriages in previous seasons, this installment is also making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Based on the couples this season, there’s a high possibility that none will succeed. Still, one can hope that at least one match will tie the knot on Decision Day and make it beyond the Lifetime social experiment.

Among the season's standout couples is Allen Slovick, who, at 35, is not only attractive but also in touch with his vulnerable side. He seeks a partner who can handle his emotional needs. However, this vulnerability may become a challenge with his assigned partner, Madison Myers. Despite Allen’s good looks, Madison may not find him physically attractive. Compared to his fellow cast members, Allen seems to fall short in this area. If Madison is looking for a partner who meets her physical standards, she might find herself unhappy with her match.

The lack of physical attraction could lead to no chemistry and an eventual breakup before they even reach the altar. Notably, Allen believes that attraction can grow if there’s an emotional connection, but Madison doesn’t appear to share this belief. With so many issues looming before the couple even starts their journey, a breakup seems increasingly likely.

'MAFS' Season 18 Star Allen Slovick's perfect type has failed to spark chemistry in the past

During his introduction on 'MAFS' Season 18, Allen revealed that he is attracted to gorgeous Caucasian women with blonde hair. Undoubtedly, Madison fits this type on paper. However, other factors also come into play. Notably, Allen has dated women who match his physical type in the past but has had no luck, often lacking chemistry with them. He described the experience as feeling like he was talking to a wall and having to pull conversations to keep things going. This pattern suggests that Allen may prioritize physical attraction over finding someone who meets his emotional needs.

Will Allen Slovick's wife Madison Myers choose David over him?

'MAFS' Season 18 has been making headlines for rumors of a couple swap and a cheating scandal. However, no confirmations have been disclosed about the couples involved in this controversy. Despite this, it appears that Allen's wife, Madison, might be at the center of it alongside Michelle Tomblin's husband, David. According to a Reddit thread, David ends up with another cast member and divorces Michelle. If the rumors are true, this other woman could likely be Madison.

There are strong indications that Madison may not find Allen physically appealing, which could create a rift between them due to a lack of sexual attraction. This tension may complicate their experience during the honeymoon. Ultimately, it seems likely that Madison may consider switching partners.

'MAFS' season 18's Allen Slovick is the ideal 6-foot finance guy

Despite allegedly not fitting Madison's physical type, Allen is the ideal six-foot-two guy in finance that women can't resist in today’s world. His LinkedIn profile indicates that he is currently employed as a Financial Systems Manager at Littelfuse. Before that, he held the position of Financial Planning and Analysis Manager at Univar Solutions. He also has experience working as a Senior Analyst at Hub Group.

Allen has a remarkable professional career, which is supported by his strong educational foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Benedictine University and an Associate's degree in Data Modeling/Warehousing and Database Administration from the College of DuPage.

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.