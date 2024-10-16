'MAFS' star David Trimble's bizarre living situation could derail any hope of love

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble will exchange vows to Michelle Tomblin

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 star David Trimble has crafted an impressive path in his career, beginning his journey behind the bar at his family's establishment. He pursued a degree in Social Work at Concordia University, equipping himself with valuable skills and experience as a Family Resource Specialist, as well as a Project and Client Manager.

However, for the past 16 years, David has been deeply involved in managing the family bar, raising questions about his independence and personal growth. Currently living in his parents’ basement, this arrangement could pose a significant challenge for any potential partner seeking stability and autonomy.

David's living situation may affect his marriage with Michelle Tomblin, potentially complicating their ability to build intimacy and establish a successful partnership.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble lives in his parent's basement (@lifetime)

What is 'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble looking for in his partner?

Despite these challenges, 'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble is inspired by his parents' long-lasting and successful marriage and aspires to find the love of his life through the social experiment. He’s learned from past relationships and is focused on embracing his individuality and personal growth. David feels ready to commit and approaches this next chapter with optimism, believing that the experts on the show can provide insights to help him navigate the complexities of a meaningful relationship.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble is looking for a genuine connection (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble accused of being a 'player'

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble has recently come under fire for being exposed as a player, allegedly involved with multiple women in the past. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the cast and fans alike, as it raises questions about his sincerity and intentions on the show.

In addition, rumors have also emerged about David considering a wife swap after expressing a lack of attraction to Michelle. To complicate matters, he was reportedly caught sexting other women while married to her, jeopardizing their relationship and casting a shadow over his commitment to the experiment.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble accused of being a 'player' (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.