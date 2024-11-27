‘MAFS’ star Michelle Tomblin’s ‘intolerable’ behavior could push David Trimble into uncharted territory

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 premieres with a couple swap tease, along with speculations that David Trimble could be a part of the cheating scandal. David has been struggling to form a genuine connection with Michelle Tomblin from the start, but she is reluctant to give him a chance, particularly after learning about his living situation.

David has been ready to work on every possible option to make their marriage work but Michelle has seemingly determined to part ways. However, rumors have surfaced suggesting that David might cheat on Michelle with Madison, the wife of his co-star Allen Slovick. David and Madison notably bumped into each other at the gym, where they shared a heartfelt conversation about the struggles in their respective marriages. The duo's marriage struggles could be a deal breaker and could bring them together leading to cheating, followed by a couple swap. Additionally, the midseason trailer for the latest season shows Allen in tears, devastated by the potential betrayal. David's marriage could have been saved if Michelle had been open to changes and focused more on exploring the experiment rather than causing extreme drama.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble navigates his new journey (Lifetime)

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin asks for a brief break from David Trimble

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin was caught off guard when David Trimble revealed that he still lives with his parents. Although David assured Michelle that he was open to moving in with her or exploring other living options, she seemingly didn't even want to try to work for her marriage. Instead of sharing the issue and resolving miscommunication, Michelle told David that she felt 'smothered' and asked him to give her space.

She firmly told David that she didn't want him to text or call her and warned that if he did, it would 'irk' her and could make her furious. Michelle was not attracted to David and had ongoing issues with him. She repeatedly disrespected David and mistreated him which seemingly pushed him to find love with another cast member.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin asks for a brief break from David Trimble (Lifetime)

Madison's feelings towards Allen Slovick have changed since their honeymoon

'MAFS' star Madison initially showed love and affection towards her husband, Allen Slovick, but things gradually changed once the couple started their honeymoon and interacted with the other cast members.

Madison suddenly sparked multiple doubts about Allen and started questioning the entire experiment. Meanwhile, she had a great time with David Trimble at the gym. She seemingly sparked a connection with him and speculated spending more time off-camera.

Additionally, David ditched Michelle Tomblin to spend alone time but hesitated to share his whereabouts. He claimed he went out for tacos at an event hosted by their hotel, but Lifetime viewers were not convinced by his explanation. However, there are speculations that he has been with Madison since the disappearance which occurred soon after their meeting at the gym. David fits the type Madison is attracted to, and her family even admitted that she was looking for someone with an athletic physique, raising the likelihood of a potential romance between the two.

'MAFS' star Madison's feelings towards Allen Slovick have changed since their honeymoon (Lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.