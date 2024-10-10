Meet the 'MAFS' Season 18 couples hoping to exorcise the ghosts of a horrible Season 17

Let’s find out which 'MAFS' Season 18 couples are still together or caught up in the dramatic couple swap

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is all set to follow the lives of 10 Chicago singles after a disappointing Season 17, which centered around Denver couples and resulted in no successful matches. Although the new season introduces fresh faces, the format remains the same, with high hopes that at least one couple will reach the end. While forming lasting connections based solely on expert analysis is undoubtedly challenging, these bold attempts can occasionally lead to finding the perfect matches of the decade.

Since the announcement of 'MAFS' Season 18, Dr. Pia Holec has revealed that viewers can expect a shocking cheating scandal and the franchise's first-ever couple swap. While the couples involved in the controversy remain unknown, one can only hope it won’t be easily predictable. However, from the looks of the matches, a lot can already be speculated. This is just the beginning, and some couples have already started showing signs of incompatibility, while others appear more in sync. However, appearances can be deceiving. Ultimately, all façades will crumble as couples push boundaries in their quest for love. So, let’s find out which 'MAFS' Season 18 couples are still together or caught up in the dramatic couple swap.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 will have a shocking cheating scandal and the first-ever couple swap (@lifetime)

Karla J and Juan Franco

'Married At First Sight' Season 18's most striking couple, Karla J and Juan Franco, have already turned heads since their pairing. With killer looks and captivating personalities, their chemistry is undeniable. This couple is likely to have an intense start, rapidly developing a deep connection. Their shared interests may provide a strong foundation for their relationship. Moreover, despite Juan's previous struggles in relationships due to his good looks, this trait might work in his favor, allowing him to foster a stronger bond with Karla.

However, it will be interesting to see if their connection extends beyond physical attraction and shared wealth. Their relationship might face challenges after the wedding, as they truly get to know each other during their honeymoon. Moreover, in the trailer, fellow contestant Emem is seen hugging an unknown man who shares a similar stature to Juan, suggesting he may be involved in the shocking cheating scandal. However, no confirmation has been provided. Overall, there’s a strong chance that Karla and Juan will stay together by Decision Day.

There’s a strong chance that Karla J and Juan Franco will stay together by Decision Day in 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 (@lifetime)

Emem T. Obot and Ikechi Ojore

Emem T. Obot and Ikechi Ojore might be one of the most predictable couples on 'MAFS' Season 18. Emem is a successful nurse practitioner and runs her own healthcare business. Ikechi, on the other hand, comes across as gentle and sweet. However, he may not have a comparable income to Emem, as he works as a college counselor at Chicago Collegiate Charter School. There’s a strong possibility that the couple will go their separate ways after Emem prioritizes her career over a romantic connection on Decision Day. Moreover, they may even struggle to find strong chemistry, both in the early days and even at the altar.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Emem T. Obot might prioritize her career over a romantic connection with Ikechi Ojore (@lifetime)

Camille and Thomas McDonald

Camille and Thomas McDonald are another intriguing pair on 'Married At First Sight' Season 18. Notably, they share a 10-year age gap, which could impact their relationship in terms of maturity and interests. Camille is seeking financial security from her partner; however, Thomas, who works as a banker, may not be able to fully provide that.

There’s a possibility that Camille will reconsider the marriage after carefully contemplating her future with Thomas. She is also seen getting cold feet before heading to the altar. Thus, it appears Camille is already unsure about her marriage. They may not participate in the couple swap, but on the other hand, they could surprise everyone and manage to stay together by Decision Day.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 Camille is seen getting cold feet before heading to the altar (@lifetime)

Michelle Tomblin and David

It’s clear from the outset that Michelle Tomblin and David are unlikely to stay together by Decision Day. While they tick each other's boxes, there’s a strong possibility that they will lack sexual chemistry as a couple. Notably, David lives in his parents' basement, which is not ideal for a bride. Additionally, he has a tattoo of his ex on his chest. Given his history as an alleged player, David may find himself embroiled in a cheating scandal. Moreover, Michelle might not also find David physically attractive, which is a significant factor in breakups on 'MAFS.' Ultimately, David's financial situation could also contribute to their separation.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin might not even find David physically attractive (@lifetime)

Madison Myers and Allen Slovick

'Married At First Sight' Season 18's Madison and Allen might be the epitome of opposites. Historically, the Lifetime show has a consistent track record of failure when it comes to pairing opposites in hopes of balance. The two not only have different interests but also hold contrasting views on marriage. Their marriage will likely end before the honeymoon. However, they might surprise everyone and form a lasting connection by Decision Day. Realistically, though, Madison and Allen could also find themselves involved in the season's couple swap.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18's Madison Myers and Allen Slovick might be the epitome of opposites (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.