Fed up and frustrated: 'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin finally loses it with 'mama's boy' David Trimble

'MAFS' stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble have to resolve multiple issues

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin has recently found herself entangled in a marriage turmoil after David Trimble revealed his living arrangement. David living with his parents has been the deal breaker for Michelle which broke all her hopes and expectations from the Lifetime show's social experiment.

Additionally, Michelle has admitted in the recent preview that she feels like being 'smothered' because of 'mama's boy' David. She has been left frustrated and fed up with everything in just the beginning of their relationship and feels like not wanting to continue her marriage to David. The couple has been worrying about the looming divorce threat rather than enjoying their honeymoon.

However, David's loved ones' fear would soon become a reality as Michelle is expected to ditch him while breaking his heart. The couple has multiple issues to work on which also includes schedule conflicts. However, everything might improve if David decides to move out from his parents's place and looks for a better apartment.

'MAFS' stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble (@lifetime)

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin criticizes David Trimble

'MAFS' star David Trimble's living situation might be a huge issue in any relationship but Michelle Tomblin was wrong to criticize him in front of Lifetime show co-stars. She brought the drama during the honeymoon while sitting with her co-stars. Michelle constantly criticized David who took a backseat while bearing the insult.

The couple has notably failed to make progress both physically and mentally just because Michelle has been hung up on one topic. She should discuss other options with David and try to find a solution instead of just crying over the drama. Additionally, David can also take the first step to solve the matter and share the alternatives to work on their marriage. But it seemed like both David and Michelle were just waiting for each other to ask for a divorce.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin (@lifetime)

Does 'MAFS' star David Trimble pay rent?

'MAFS' star David Trimble is in his thirties and still lives in the basement of his parents's house. In addition to this, David doesn't pay rent to his parents which is clearly a huge 'red flag'. David has previously claimed that he just wanted to be close to his parents and support them but not paying rent says a different story. However, David has assured his wife Michelle Tomblin that living at home was not his long-term plan.

He claimed that he could've moved out a long time ago but was saving money by just waking up and using a bed. He further insisted that he is cool and happy with his current arrangements because he has a kitchen, a bathroom, a laundry room, and two bedrooms. His parents notably have their own entrance and he has his own. Living in the basement must felt like his own apartment to David but for free.

'MAFS' star David Trimble is a red flag (@lifetime)

