'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore's hurtful remark about Emem Obot raises major red flags

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore has been doing his best to portray himself as a loving and devoted husband, but it seems his true nature won't stay hidden for much longer. The preview of the upcoming episode revealed Ikechi talking rudely to his wife, Emem Obot, raising a major red flag.

He criticized Emem, calling her 'a little aggressive', and disappointed his wife with the demeaning comment. Ikechi has also made a negative impression on Emem's loved ones by behaving rudely and disrespecting them. Ikechi suggested that Emem's friends were demanding and slammed them saying, "I'm not here to appease you." Ikechi and Emem were the only couple who seemed to spark a romantic connection right from the start, but Ikechi's recent behavior has raised doubts about his true intentions. While Emem is fully attracted to Ikechi and makes an effort to grow closer to him, Ikechi treats his wife more like a 'homie' and frequently disrespects their marriage.

Is 'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore intimated by Emem Obot's success?

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot recently visited each other's apartment as they planned to move in together after their Mexico honeymoon. Emem was impressed by Ikechi's apartment, praising its charm and the care he put into its decoration. However, Ikechi had a completely different reaction, offering no compliments about Emem's place whatsoever.

Ikechi appeared to be insecure and jealous of Emem's lavish, split-level home in a prestigious neighborhood. Emem also noticed Ikechi's behavior and admitted in the confessional that his blunt reaction made her nervous because men are often intimidated by her success. Emem is a nurse practitioner and has a thriving career while Ikechi is an educator and a struggling author. Jealousy was visible on Ikechi propelled by Emem's high living standards.

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore has a suspicious dating history

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore has raised questions about his relationship history after claiming he has only dated women of color. He also stated that he's been single for the past seven months, despite the fact that he has been trying out for the Lifetime show for a long time. Ikechi's last serious relationship was twelve years ago, and he was engaged to that person in his twenties.

He claimed that his girlfriend broke up with him because he wanted children while his groomsmen claimed his ex-girlfriend cheated on him. Ikechi's split might have different versions but it has been confirmed that he lacked commitment and his appearance on the Lifetime show is his second attempt. Ikechi also notably failed to form a physical connection with Emem and remained unfaithful with the experts about his relationship and trust issues.

