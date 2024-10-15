'MAFS' star Emem's night out with mystery man puts her marriage to Ikechi Ojore at risk

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Emem and Ikechi Ojore are navigating challenges in their relationship

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married AT First Sight' Season 18 couple Emem and Ikechi Ojore exchanged vows on the Lifetime show, but their post-marriage journey appears to be on shaky ground. Psychologist and sex therapist Dr. Pia Holec has hinted at a brewing cheating scandal, suggesting that Emem and Ikechi might be one of the two couples whose romance faces significant turmoil.

In the gripping trailer that follows their wedding, tensions escalate as Ikechi voices his concerns about his relationships, asking his friends, "Do you think this relationship is healthy?" Just when it seems things couldn’t get more dramatic, the trailer reveals a shocking twist, Emem appears to be cheating on Ikech. In a heart-stopping moment, Emem is captured hugging a mystery man during a late-night outing. The contrast between their vows and this betrayal adds a layer of drama that has fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, wondering how this unexpected turn of events will affect their marriage and the overall dynamics of the show.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Emem hopes to find a soulmate

'MAFS' Season 18 star Emem joined the social experiment in search of her soulmate. Emem expressed a desire to skip the dating games and dive straight into finding a lasting partnership. Having achieved her career aspirations, she is now eager to embrace the next chapter of her life with the right person by her side.

However, it appears the Lifetime show experts may have missed the mark in their matchmaking, leading her to betray Ikechi Ojore and seek connection elsewhere. While Ikechi shares her aspirations for marriage, Emem finds herself lacking that vital spark of connection.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Emem joined the social experiment in search of her soulmate (Facebook/@marriedatfirstsight)

What does 'MAFS' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore do?

'MAFS' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore hails from Houston, Texas but moved to Chicago at the perfect time. He is a musician, and an author and works as a College Counselor at Chicago Collegiate Charter Schools. He graduated from Texas Southern University, with an emphasis in music education from Berklee College of Music.

He has traveled the world as a musician with various artists including, Bel-Ami, Tobe Nwigwe, Brian McKnight, and Chante Moore. The Lifetime show star has also worked as a teacher and band director, in predominantly underprivileged schools, for over a decade.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore is a musician and a teacher (Facebook/@marriedatfirstsight)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.