'MAFS' Season 18 teases a sordid wife-swap as show adds a whole new cheat code

'Married At First Sight' follows five couples in Chicago as they participate in a love experiment, marrying as complete strangers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is gearing up for an explosive new chapter in reality TV drama. This season, the Lifetime series follows five couples in Chicago as they participate in a love experiment, marrying as complete strangers. After their honeymoons and eight weeks of living together, these couples must decide whether to continue their relationships or part ways for good. While the show retains its familiar structure, this season introduces an intriguing twist: a potential wife swap.

In the 'MAFS' Season 18 trailer, psychologist and sex therapist Dr Pia Holec makes a bold statement: “Infidelity between two couples is unprecedented in ‘Married at First Sight’ history." This revelation sets the stage for what could be the most captivating season yet, marking a first in the show’s history. The cheating scandal indicates that assigned couples may seek connections outside their marriages, leading to the possibility of two couples breaking apart to form entirely new pairings. As of now, it remains unclear whether these new couples will get screentime or if they will be asked to leave the show. However, this dramatic twist undoubtedly gives 'MAFS' Season 18 a fresh edge over its previous seasons.

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 teases a potential wife-swap (@lifetime)

Are Karla & Juan and Emem & Ikechi part of 'MAFS' Season 18’s wife swap drama?

The 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 trailer sets an exciting stage for what viewers can anticipate from this upcoming installment. Packed with drama, the sneak peek features the show’s first-ever wife swap, cheating scandals, intense fights, and much more. A couple is shown making out, though their faces are blurred, adding an air of mystery. According to all the signs in the trailer Emem and Ikechi could be the couple at the heart of this unfolding drama.

In the teaser, Ikechi expresses his concerns about the health of his relationship, asking, “Do you think this relationship is healthy?” An ominous voice echoes in the background, exclaiming, “Oh no!” Meanwhile, Emem is spotted hugging a different man during a night out and later tells someone, “nothing but the worst” during a heated exchange with an unidentified cast member. There is a possibility that the mystery man Emem is involved with is Juan.

This suggests that Karla and Juan could also be part of 'MAFS' season 18's wife-swap. Juan has faced challenges in forming solid relationships, often being seen as merely a “piece of meat” due to his good looks. It will be interesting to see if he finally finds what he’s looking for. Overall, the show has yet to confirm which couples are involved in the shocking wife swap.

Karla and Juan could be a part of 'MAFS' season 18's wife-swap (@lifetime)

Michelle exposes a husband for "sexting other women" in MAFS Season 18

The ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 18 trailer offers several clues that could reveal the identity of the cheating husband. The teaser introduces a wife-swap scenario, where two cast members express interest in each other's partners while still married. Karla describes the situation as "dirty," while fellow cast member Michelle expresses her disappointment, stating, "Married people don’t sext other women." This suggests that one husband may be pursuing a relationship with another male cast member's wife, pushing the boundaries of their moral commitments.

Emem and Ikechi could be the couple at the heart of this unfolding drama (@lifetime)

Have cheating scandals rocked 'Married At First Sight' in the past?

While ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 18 teases that the cheating scandal is a first-time affair, history suggests otherwise. In ‘MAFS’ Australia, Jono, who was married to Lauren, was caught secretly texting fellow cast member Ellie after she had exited the Lifetime experiment. The scandal came to light when Lauren discovered hundreds of texts between the two on Jono's phone.

Similarly, Season 11 couple Sara and Tim faced a scandal when it was revealed that Sara had secretly met up with her ex during the experiment. Apart from this, 'MAFS' Season 13 contestant, Zack was also involved in a cheating scandal and continuously failed to commit to his wife, Michaela. The couple ultimately split up on Decision Day.

'MAFS' Season 13 contestant Zack was also involved in a cheating scandal while being married to his wife, Michaela (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime