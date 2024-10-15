'MAFS' star Emem Obot reveals how deep personal tragedy fuelled her journey to success

'MAFS' Season 18 star Emem Obot's father's tragic death inspired her to launch a successful healthcare business

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 has introduced five new couples to the franchise, with many contestants already turning heads due to their life accomplishments. One standout is Emem T. Obot. The 34-year-old Lifetime newbie is a nurse practitioner with several impressive credentials. While working under a grueling schedule as a hospital nurse on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic and enduring the tragic death of her father, Emem paved her way into her own healthcare business, Elite Practitioner.

The organization provides quality healthcare consultations and guarantees standard practices, including Botox, fillers, manual lymphatic drainage, vitamin shots, and much more. They also offer weight loss treatments, sexual health services, and massage therapy at their clinic in Chicago, Illinois. Before launching her successful business, the 'MAFS' newbie worked as a contracted concierge provider for McDonald's Headquarters, according to her LinkedIn. During her time there, she provided COVID-19 rapid testing and flu vaccinations amidst the pandemic. Emem also worked as a General Pediatric RN II at Rush University Medical Cente. Emem holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from Chicago State University. She also earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner Concentration, from Governors State University. Overall, it seems Emem is effectively applying her extensive education in her professional career.

What is 'MAFS' Season 18's Emem looking for in a partner?

In 'Married At First Sight' Season 18, Emem is fully prepared to find commitment and turn a new page in her life, according to Lifetime. Having established herself as a medical professional, she is eager to enter a meaningful, lasting relationship. The reality TV star is determined to find love in 'MAFS' Season 18 without beating around the bush. With the social experiment orchestrated by the experts, Emem is ready to seize this opportunity to discover true love. As an open-minded person, she believes this experiment could lead her to her forever husband.

Emem Obot hugs another contestant's husband in the 'MAFS' Season 18 trailer

The 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 trailer was packed with drama, hinting at a shocking cheating scandal and the show's first-ever couple swap. While the explosive scandal is hinted at, Lifetime has yet to confirm which couple is involved in the controversy. However, a significant sneak peek from the trailer suggests that Emem Obot might be at the center of it all. In the social experiment, she has been paired with Ikechi Ojore. Yet, it appears the couple has been facing challenges in their marriage from the very start. They are shown discussing how their relationship isn’t working out

In the next scene, Emem is seen hugging another contestant's husband. Although his face is obscured, it’s likely that the husband involved in the cheating scandal is Juan Franco, Karla's husband. If the claims are true, then Emem might be the wife with whom the cheating husband is seen "sexting" and sharing a kiss. However, these are just rumors, and there has been no confirmation as of yet.

Are 'MAFS' Season 18 stars Emem Obot and Ikechi still together?

Emem has kept her Instagram handle private, though this will likely change once 'MAFS' Season 18 premieres. However, according to Tamara Lynette Tales, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing a wedding ring in one of her posts. The post dates back to April 2024, which is presumably after her marriage to Ikechi on the show. With rumors circulating about Emem's involvement in the couple swap, it is intriguing to see her posing with the ring.

However, the picture may have been taken before the alleged drama unfolded. It is also possible that the ring on her finger may not be the same wedding ring that Ikechi gave her. Ultimately, if the rumors are proven false, the post could speak volumes about her relationship with Ikechi.

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.