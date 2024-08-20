‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 unedited fire-pit footage will change your opinion of Leah Kateb forever

'Love Island USA' Season 6 islander Leah Kateb receives apology from Liv Walker

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion provided a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse of the most infamous fire-pit scene that led to the elimination of Andrea Carmona. The edited scene gave a villain tag to Leah Kateb and the producers were highly criticized for it.

However, the producers seemed to clear their names and aired around 5 minutes of the unedited fire-pit scene, and this time they tried to give Leah a 'victim' edit. During the BTS video, the Peacock show's girls had an in-depth discussion weighing all of the pros and cons of sending home either Nicole Jacky or Andrea from the island.

The islanders seemed to struggle to make a choice and notably begged producers for extra time even after taking an anonymous group vote. However, the scene seemed to be quite extra as it could have been wrapped up in around 2 minutes and they could have discussed more heated drama, including JaNa Craig and Conner Newsum's split.

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Liv Walker apologized to Leah Kateb

In 'Love Island USA' Season 6, the fire-pit scene led to the accusation of plotting Andrea Carmona's elimination of Leah Kateb. However, Leah said it was actually a group decision and claimed that she took a backseat during decision making.

However, Liv Walker and Aaron Evans doubled down the accusation by twisting her backseat comment. After the conversation aired during the reunion, Liv apologized to Leah for not backing her up when she said she tried to take a "back seat" in the decision.

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Leah Kateb clarifies her 'back seat' comment

During 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, Leah Kateb tried to clarify her backseat comment for one more time. She shared, "I don't think I took a back seat in that conversation. I think everyone spoke and we all said that as well but what p****d me off personally that I had a huge sway to vote out Andrea."

The Peacock dating show star further added, "And if I wanted to get Rob back, sorry I don't want to be his second choice. That was not the way I was going to get him back. Ever. Like I would never do that in a million years."

