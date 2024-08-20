'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion: Leah Kateb slams Andrea Carmona's 'two-faced' shade

Love Island USA' Season 6 star Leah Kateb fumes over Andrea Carmona's insult

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion was filled with dramatic moments and one of them was Leah Kateb's confrontation with Andrea Carmona. During the episode, Andrea was trying to defend her post-villa actions which notably involved many TikTok lives and questionable comments. Andrea was reflecting on her feelings about how she felt after being dumped from the villa after Leah alongside other girls decided to eliminate her to save Nicole Jacky. Andrea also explained she was getting so much hatred after she stole Rob Rausch from Leah. However, Leah heard enough of her statements when she chimed in and let her recall her controversial post-villa comment.

Leah told Andrea, "You said that I act out of emotion and you would never act that way and that's all you're saying right now and it's like kind of like, hypocritical." However, JaNa Criag backed Leah’s pulled-out receipts and noted, "You also said that he was two-faced in your Aftersun." She added, "You know what she went through before you left. She went through a lot so to call her two-faced of all people, she bit her tongue so many times.” She elaborated, "Calling someone two-faced is malicious."

Leah Kateb slams Andrea Carmona over her hurtful comment (@peacock)

Andrea Carmona apologized to Leah Kateb for her hurtful comment

'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Andrea Carmona felt guilty about her 'two-faced' comment and apologized to Leah Kateb. Andrea explained, "I just think I wasn't ever put on a platform where I'm being attacked left and right and I went through a week-long of just literally, what do I do?" She added, "I can either just let people think these things to me or I can go and speak on it and that's what I did."

Andrea further noted, "It was a coping way for me to talk to people and be 100% I shouldn't have like gone on. But again genuinely from the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry Leah, genuinely, for what I said... I didn't put myself in your shoes and I should have."

‘Love Island USA’ star Andrea Carmona apologized to Leah Kateb for her hurtful comment (@peacock)

'Love Island USA' star Leah Kateb insists to stop spreading hate

During the reunion, 'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Leah Kateb insisted her fans stop spreading hate and defending her on social media. Leah notably has formed a huge fan base with over 3 million followers who are always ready to slam her fellow islanders. However, Leah addressed her fans and said, "At least for me and for people that support me, who love me and everything, I don’t want you to say anything to anyone on my behalf."

She insisted, "I love these people very dearly." Leah also asked her fans not to send negative comments about Andrea, Liv Walker, Sierra Sade Mills, and Rob Rausch. She added, "I don’t want people to think I hate anyone sitting here... Even Rob, please spare the man."

'Love Island USA' Season 6 islander Leah Kateb insists to stop spreading hate (Instagram/@leahkateb)

'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion is now available to stream on Peacock