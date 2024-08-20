'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kaylor Martin calls out Aaron Evans for 'lies and betrayals'

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kaylor Martin confronted Aaron Evans about his affair with Casa Amor bombshell Daniela Rivera

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion heated up with a dramatic showdown between Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans over accusations of 'betrayal' and 'lies.' Kaylor fed up with Aaron's drama, called him out for his hookup with Casa Amor bombshell Daniela Rivera. During the reunion, Aaron confessed, "I lied to Kaylor, straight up."

He added, "I didn't tell her the full truth. I put my hands down Daniela's pants, I kissed her, I snogged her." However, Kaylor slammed Aaron, "What? Why didn’t you tell me this two days ago when I was asking you in our hotel room?" She further noted, "I just saw you the last three f*****g days in New York and you haven’t said that to me once." Kaylor questioned Aaron, "Why do you keep f****g lying to me? And quit love-bombing me. I cannot believe I wasted my entire f****g summer on you, Aaron. I never want to speak to you ever again." She called him "disgusting" and a "piece of s**t." Despite Aaron's attempt to defend himself, saying, "I didn’t have the balls," before Kaylor swapped her seat with Liv Walker.

'Love Island USA' stars Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are no longer together (@peacock)

Kaylor Marin announces her relationship status on NYC street

Shortly after filming the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, Kaylor Martin made a public declaration of her relationship status on the streets of New York City, announcing that she was "single." At a cast panel at 92NY, she further emphasized "I'm realizing my f****g worth."

Kaylor added, "Because when you’re in the villa, you’re in a little bubble. It’s not normal. It was very hard for me being in there. And I did fall in love and what you guys saw was very genuine."

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kaylor Marin announces her relationship status (@peacock)

'Love Island USA' star Aaron Evans takes hiatus from social media

Recently, Aaron Evans has taken a hiatus from Instagram due to the impact of social media hatred on his mental health. He announced the break for personal reasons. Additionally, Aaron faced a personal loss during the filming of the dramatic reunion, as he recently lost his grandfather.

Aaron returned to his hometown to spend more time with his loved ones. He recently shared on his TikTok, "I just come off the show called Love Island where me and the islanders have come a way with a lot of mental health issues."

'Love Island USA' Season 6 islander Aaron Evans has taken a hiatus from social media (@peacock)

'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion is now available to stream on Peacock.