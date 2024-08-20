Where is Aaron Evans now? ‘Love Island USA’ star steps back to prioritize mental health

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Aaron Evans is focusing on his mental health after the reunion drama

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Aaron Evans faced intense online backlash for his Casa Amor betrayal, and now he's being criticized by his co-stars. In a recent TikTok video, Aaron shared that he returned to his hometown in the UK shortly after filming the reunion. In the 2-minute-long TikTok video, Aaron gave his followers a glimpse of his hometown during a drive. He shared, "I just come off the show called Love Island where me and the islanders have come a way with a lot of mental health issues."

However, Aaron explained that he couldn't share more details as he was legally bound by confidentiality agreements. He said, "Now we're not allowed to talk about the reasons why because everyone and their NAN will get sued for it." Aaron further noted, "But what can I do is talk about my therapist told me to do post-show which was chill with our friends and family and just things that we love." The Season 6 reunion appeared to be quite chaotic, especially for Aaron, and he has since been focusing on his mental health.

Peacock releases statement for 'Love Island USA' Season 6 casts' mental health

Peacock recently released an official statement on social media addressing the cast and the impact of the drama on their mental health. They urged viewers to remember that the cast of 'Love Island USA' are human beings who can be deeply affected by online trolling.

The statement reads, "Big love to everyone who joined us in Fiji this summer! The Season 6 reunion drops tonight on Peacock, and we’re buzzing to bring our Islanders back together." The statement continued, "The reunion is full of drama, but remember — these are real people, so let’s keep it kind and positive. Let’s end the season with the same love and respect we started with!"

'Love Island USA' Season 6 couple Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin break up

'Love Island USA' Season 6 stars Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin parted ways soon after they left the Fiji villa as a couple. Kaylor quickly regretted forgiving Aaron's betrayal after watching the Casa Amor drama unfold. In a TikTok video, Kaylor reflected on her relationship status.

Kaylor noted, "Aaron and I are not okay" adding that the couple was "done". The reality star further noted, "We are not together." However, during the group's appearance at the 92NY event, fellow cast member JaNa Craig teased the reunion drama and revealed, "At the reunion, one of my top three things was Kaylor standing on business." Kaylor added, "Guys, you would be very proud. I didn't shed a f*****g tear."

'Love Island USA' star Aaron Evans sends flowers to Kaylor Martin after heartbreak

'Love Island USA' star Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin decided to take a break from their romance before ultimately ending it. Despite the break, Aaron made an effort to win Kaylor back by sending her flowers along with a sweet poem. Kaylor showed a photo of sunflowers and roses and wrote, "All the way from UK to PA."

Aaron penned his thoughts in his poem which reads, "I just wanted to say that I’m missing my partner. And I can’t wait to be with you again. Filing the room with laughter, I wanted to send you some sunflowers to remind you I’m thinking of you all the time." He concluded his note by saying, "Fancy you to Fiji and back, elephant juice."