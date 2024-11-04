'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis rocked by grandmother’s explosive paternity bombshell

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis lands in trouble with shocking accusations

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Lovetta Thomas, from Chicago, is the grandmother of 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis' children and the mother of Bri Thomas. However, she has recently come forward with various receipts to expose the 'Love Is Blind' star's lies. She recently criticized Tyler after he claimed that he helped his friends by donating sperm and that he was never involved in their lives as a father.

She commented, which was later reshared on Reddit, "THOSE KIDS .... That Family!!! You spend time with friends and their kids!!! WOW TYLER!! You go into friends hospital rooms to cut umbilical cords too?? You go around signing friends kids birth certificates just for fun???" Lovetta further questioned, "How many other friends kids have you named... given your middle name???" She added, "You pay friends child support just because??? Lies ... With a straight face!!!" Lovetta further expressed her hope that her grandkids never witness the drama and encouraged Bri to share all her conversations with Tyler, adding, "And if she does... save your threats of harming yourself... we won't fall for it this time!!!"

Lovetta Thomas is the grandmother of 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis' children (Facebook/@love2geaux)

Lovetta Thomas shared receipts of Tyler Francis' lies

Lovetta Thomas recently shared a video montage featuring a series of striking photos that powerfully reveal the truth: Tyler Francis has been spinning a web of lies from the very start. In the video, Tyler is with Bri Thomas during the birth of her children, including moments where he is seen cutting the umbilical cords. The video also captured multiple moments he had with his kids at the time of birth definitely as a father.

Alongside the video, Lovetta wrote, "THAT FAMILY... THOSE KIDS... Tyler: I don't really know THOSE KIDS... BUT, My mom and sister had to come to the hospital when 'My Friend' had THOSE KIDS... I had to go help my friend, cuz I like putting on scrubs, watching babies being born, cutting umbilical cords and showing off THAT FAMILY's KIDS... cuz GOD WANTED ME TO! I DO THAT FOR ALL MY FRIENDS!!! I'm tearing up now!!!"

Lovetta Thomas shared receipts of 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis' lies (Facebook/@love2geaux)

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis defends himself amid sperm donor drama

Despite the numerous photos circulating online, Tyler Francis chose to defend himself rather than take accountability during the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion. He claimed that he did help his friend start a family but the friend's wife ended up leaving her and left her high and dry.

He referred Bri Thomas as a 'very close' friend adding, "So I stepped in, voluntarily, and helped." He tearfully added seemingly referring to claims he allegedly welcomed twins 'naturally' with Bri after her split from her ex-wife, "There are pictures of me around. You'll see me around. I’ve spent the holidays with all my friends, you know, all their kids. And I played a part that became very shaky with a friend."

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis defends himself amid sperm donor drama (@netflix)

Did 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis blindside Ashley Adionser?

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis blindsided Ashley Adionser and left her reeling by concealing crucial details about his sperm donor saga. Yet, in a testament to love's often-blind nature, Ashley chose to overlook his deceptions, and the couple remained together for an entire year. Despite the unfolding lawsuit, Ashley asserted that she had a clearer view of the drama than anyone else.

In October 2021, Bri Thomas, the mother of Tyler's children, took a significant step by filing a custody petition. This matter was resolved by May 2022, but the saga took a new turn in January 2024 when the case was reopened. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming hearing set for November 15.