‘Love Is Blind’ reunion sees Ashley finally open up about Tyler Francis's 'bomb'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' reunion is just the explosion that may put Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis's turbulent relationship back to the fore. In the bombshell reunion, Ashley offers her opinion on a hidden past that sent shockwaves through their families. Viewers have heard how Tyler told Ashley he fathered three children just two weeks before they got married - a "bomb" that Ashley said was dropped too close to her wedding date.

However, during the reunion, Ashley still seemed to come to Tyler's defense against backlash, questioning whether social media's perspective was carrying more weight than her insight into their relationship. Tyler surprisingly said he "owes no explanation" beyond Ashley, and his attempts to keep his children and relationship history private added only tension. "Who has better insight into what's going on?" Ashley said at one point in the reunion, supporting Tyler over the backlash. "Social media or me?" she added.

In Season 7's ninth episode, Ashley exclaimed in frustration, "We had such great communication, and I don't understand how two weeks before our wedding, you drop this kind of bomb." What bothered her wasn't that he had helped a couple conceive children, something she finds "admirable" to some degree, but that he had kept such an important detail hidden.

Now, it is worth raising the question of whether Ashley realizes the truth or has become blinded by her love for him. The consensus seems to be that she will continue to take Tyler's craP. But one thing is for sure, her reunion reaction has determined that she is in denial regarding the secrecy of Tyler and actually buys his explanation. Whatever the outcome, Ashley's reaction to Tyler's betrayal — and her decision to maybe overlook it — will more than likely keep audiences arguing over what she decides to do.

Tyler Francis begged for a chance after betraying Ashley Adionser in 'Love Is Blind'

The situation of Tyler was very precarious when his past was revealed to Ashley. Weeks before their wedding, it was revealed to Ashley that Tyler had fathered three children from previous relationships, which he had not disclosed. Upset and dumbfounded, Ashley confronted him as to why he never told her such an important part of his life.

It was quite an emotional moment, as Tyler reached the bottom of it with Ashley, "I'm not asking for forgiveness; I'm just asking for a chance." He truly wanted to move forward with her and hence told her, "I would love to marry you. I do want a family with you. I'll get you whatever you need to feel comfortable and safe."

Ashley Adionser reveals she 'isn't upset' with Tyler Francis' donor babies

During their sitdown on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Ashley stunned viewers when she made it clear that she "isn't upset" with Tyler regarding the bombshell news that he has three kids he fathered as a donor. And, notably, his children were a complete surprise-which is saying something, since he kept the news all to himself until right before the wedding. But Ashley explained that she wasn't mad about the kids, or even really Tyler's decision to help other people create families.

"I'm not upset by him trying to help a couple have kids," Ashley said, calling his actions "admirable in certain ways." But what really bothered her, she said, was the lack of transparency. "The issue comes in with me feeling like I was not getting the full picture of you," she told Tyler, who seemed to disappoint her in terms of timing, which threw her off.

Ashley says that she knew Tyler was doing it for her, but she still had to make him understand how much the truth means to her as they have just begun their lives. Fans are now curious about how this emotional talk will set the course for the future of their relationship.

